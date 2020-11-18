Agricultural Tractor Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Deere, New Holland, Kubota, Mahindra

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Agricultural Tractor market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Agricultural Tractor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Agricultural Tractor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Agricultural Tractor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Agricultural Tractor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Agricultural Tractor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Agricultural Tractor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Agricultural Tractor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Agricultural Tractor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Agricultural Tractor Market Research Report: Deere, New Holland, Kubota, Mahindra, Kioti, CHALLENGER, AGCO, Claas, CASEIH, JCB, AgriArgo, Same Deutz-Fahr, V.S.T Tillers, Ferrari, Earth Tools, Grillo spa, Zetor

Types: Below 10 KW

10-30 KW

30-50KW

Above 50 KW



Applications: Farm

Orchard

Forest Farm

Other



The Agricultural Tractor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Agricultural Tractor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Agricultural Tractor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Agricultural Tractor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Agricultural Tractor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Agricultural Tractor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Agricultural Tractor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Agricultural Tractor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Agricultural Tractor Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Agricultural Tractor Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Agricultural Tractor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Below 10 KW

1.4.3 10-30 KW

1.4.4 30-50KW

1.4.5 Above 50 KW

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agricultural Tractor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Farm

1.5.3 Orchard

1.5.4 Forest Farm

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Agricultural Tractor Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Agricultural Tractor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Agricultural Tractor Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Agricultural Tractor Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Agricultural Tractor, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Agricultural Tractor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Agricultural Tractor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Agricultural Tractor Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Agricultural Tractor Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Agricultural Tractor Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Agricultural Tractor Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Agricultural Tractor Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Agricultural Tractor Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Agricultural Tractor Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Agricultural Tractor Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Agricultural Tractor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agricultural Tractor Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Agricultural Tractor Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Agricultural Tractor Production by Regions

4.1 Global Agricultural Tractor Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Agricultural Tractor Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Agricultural Tractor Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Agricultural Tractor Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Agricultural Tractor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Agricultural Tractor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Agricultural Tractor Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Agricultural Tractor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Agricultural Tractor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Agricultural Tractor Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Agricultural Tractor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Agricultural Tractor Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Agricultural Tractor Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Agricultural Tractor Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Agricultural Tractor Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Agricultural Tractor Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Agricultural Tractor Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Agricultural Tractor Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Agricultural Tractor Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Agricultural Tractor Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Agricultural Tractor Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Agricultural Tractor Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Agricultural Tractor Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Agricultural Tractor Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Agricultural Tractor Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Agricultural Tractor Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Agricultural Tractor Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Tractor Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Tractor Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Agricultural Tractor Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Agricultural Tractor Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Agricultural Tractor Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Agricultural Tractor Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Agricultural Tractor Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Agricultural Tractor Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Agricultural Tractor Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Agricultural Tractor Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Agricultural Tractor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Agricultural Tractor Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Agricultural Tractor Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Deere

8.1.1 Deere Corporation Information

8.1.2 Deere Overview

8.1.3 Deere Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Deere Product Description

8.1.5 Deere Related Developments

8.2 New Holland

8.2.1 New Holland Corporation Information

8.2.2 New Holland Overview

8.2.3 New Holland Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 New Holland Product Description

8.2.5 New Holland Related Developments

8.3 Kubota

8.3.1 Kubota Corporation Information

8.3.2 Kubota Overview

8.3.3 Kubota Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Kubota Product Description

8.3.5 Kubota Related Developments

8.4 Mahindra

8.4.1 Mahindra Corporation Information

8.4.2 Mahindra Overview

8.4.3 Mahindra Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Mahindra Product Description

8.4.5 Mahindra Related Developments

8.5 Kioti

8.5.1 Kioti Corporation Information

8.5.2 Kioti Overview

8.5.3 Kioti Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Kioti Product Description

8.5.5 Kioti Related Developments

8.6 CHALLENGER

8.6.1 CHALLENGER Corporation Information

8.6.2 CHALLENGER Overview

8.6.3 CHALLENGER Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 CHALLENGER Product Description

8.6.5 CHALLENGER Related Developments

8.7 AGCO

8.7.1 AGCO Corporation Information

8.7.2 AGCO Overview

8.7.3 AGCO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 AGCO Product Description

8.7.5 AGCO Related Developments

8.8 Claas

8.8.1 Claas Corporation Information

8.8.2 Claas Overview

8.8.3 Claas Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Claas Product Description

8.8.5 Claas Related Developments

8.9 CASEIH

8.9.1 CASEIH Corporation Information

8.9.2 CASEIH Overview

8.9.3 CASEIH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 CASEIH Product Description

8.9.5 CASEIH Related Developments

8.10 JCB

8.10.1 JCB Corporation Information

8.10.2 JCB Overview

8.10.3 JCB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 JCB Product Description

8.10.5 JCB Related Developments

8.11 AgriArgo

8.11.1 AgriArgo Corporation Information

8.11.2 AgriArgo Overview

8.11.3 AgriArgo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 AgriArgo Product Description

8.11.5 AgriArgo Related Developments

8.12 Same Deutz-Fahr

8.12.1 Same Deutz-Fahr Corporation Information

8.12.2 Same Deutz-Fahr Overview

8.12.3 Same Deutz-Fahr Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Same Deutz-Fahr Product Description

8.12.5 Same Deutz-Fahr Related Developments

8.13 V.S.T Tillers

8.13.1 V.S.T Tillers Corporation Information

8.13.2 V.S.T Tillers Overview

8.13.3 V.S.T Tillers Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 V.S.T Tillers Product Description

8.13.5 V.S.T Tillers Related Developments

8.14 Ferrari

8.14.1 Ferrari Corporation Information

8.14.2 Ferrari Overview

8.14.3 Ferrari Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Ferrari Product Description

8.14.5 Ferrari Related Developments

8.15 Earth Tools

8.15.1 Earth Tools Corporation Information

8.15.2 Earth Tools Overview

8.15.3 Earth Tools Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Earth Tools Product Description

8.15.5 Earth Tools Related Developments

8.16 Grillo spa

8.16.1 Grillo spa Corporation Information

8.16.2 Grillo spa Overview

8.16.3 Grillo spa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Grillo spa Product Description

8.16.5 Grillo spa Related Developments

8.17 Zetor

8.17.1 Zetor Corporation Information

8.17.2 Zetor Overview

8.17.3 Zetor Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Zetor Product Description

8.17.5 Zetor Related Developments

9 Agricultural Tractor Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Agricultural Tractor Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Agricultural Tractor Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Agricultural Tractor Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Agricultural Tractor Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Agricultural Tractor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Agricultural Tractor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Agricultural Tractor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Agricultural Tractor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Agricultural Tractor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Agricultural Tractor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Agricultural Tractor Sales Channels

11.2.2 Agricultural Tractor Distributors

11.3 Agricultural Tractor Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Agricultural Tractor Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Agricultural Tractor Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Agricultural Tractor Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

