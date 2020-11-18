Global Lithium Sulfides Market 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2024

Global “Lithium Sulfides Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Lithium Sulfides market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Lithium Sulfides market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Lithium sulfide is the inorganic compound with the formula Li2S. It crystallizes in the antifluorite motif, described as the salt (Li+)2S2−. It forms a solid yellow-white deliquescent powder. In air, it easily hydrolyses to release hydrogen sulfide (rotten egg odor).

The research covers the current Lithium Sulfides market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Lorad Chemical Corporation

Nippon Chemical Industrial

Major Classifications are as follows:

Submicron Forms

Nanopowder Forms

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Pharmaceuticals

Building Materials