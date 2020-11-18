Graphite Electrode Rod Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Graphite Electrode Rod Market” By Product, Type, Application, End User, Geography, Recent Developments, Company Profiles – Forecast to 2024 recently released by 360 Research Reports explores a detailed analysis of the market based on various segmentations. The global Graphite Electrode Rod market is fragmented in terms of different aspects such as market’s competitive landscape, industry trends, market size and share, key players, regional breakdown, types and applications. The research report offers in-depth knowledge on several fields on the market globally. The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies to help clients improve their revenue shares in the market.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

Short Description About Graphite Electrode Rod Market:

Graphite Electrodes Rod are used for the recycling of steel in the electric arc furnace industry. It has programmable properties,like Good electrical conductivity,High resistance to thermal shock,High mechanical strength.

Get a Sample PDF of report – https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/12680596

The research covers the current Graphite Electrode Rod market size of the market and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Showa Denko K.K

GrafTech

Fangda Carbon

Jilin Carbon

Tokai Carbon

Nippon Carbon

Graphite India Limited(GIL)

HEG Limited

Nantong Yangzi Carbon

Kaifeng Carbon Co.

Ltd

Ray Group

Graphite Cova

SANGRAF International

Misano Group

Others Scope of the Graphite Electrode Rod Market Report: This report focuses on the Graphite Electrode Rod in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.The global demand for steel is expected to remain subdued. As per the World Steel Association forecast, steel consumption is projected to increase only by 0.5% in 2015 and 1.4% in 2016. On the other hand, following sizeable losses by large global graphite electrode players, additional capacity closures are not ruled out, which could correct the demand-supply skew across the medium-term. Over the long term, graphite electrode demand is estimated to grow at an average annual net growth rate of approximately 2%, based on the anticipated growth of EAF steel production (average historical growth rate of 3%),partially offset by the decline in future specific consumption.The worldwide market for Graphite Electrode Rod is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 3170 million US$ in 2023, from 3080 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Graphite Electrode Rod Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Graphite Electrode Rod Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Graphite Electrode Rod market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Regular Power (RP) Graphite Electrodes

High Power (HP) Graphite Electrodes

Ultra High Power (UHP) Graphite Electrodes Major Applications are as follows:

Electric ARC Furnace Steel

Others (Phosphorus

Silicon