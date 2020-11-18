Global UV Light Disinfection Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast by 2024 with Top Key Players

A Recent report on “UV Light Disinfection Market” provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the UV Light Disinfection manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, UV Light Disinfection Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

UV (Ultraviolet) Light Disinfection refers to the process that is used to sterilize the water, air, food and beverage and others. UV disinfection equipment uses UV light for the disinfection process and does not involve the usage of chemicals. Hence, UV disinfection is considered more user-friendly and eco-friendly than other types of disinfection equipment.UV light has become an established water treatment disinfection technology due to its extremely effective ability to kill or inactivate many species of disease-causing microorganisms. Ultraviolet light disinfection is effective on bacteria, protozoan parasites (e.g. Giardia, Cryptosporidium), and can also be effective for most viruses, providing sufficiently high UV dosage rates are used.

Halma

Atlantic Ultraviolet

HYDROTEC

Heraeus Holding

Calgon Carbon

Oceanpower

Xylem

Philips Lighting

Trojan Technologies

American Ultraviolet

Evoqua Water

Severn Trent Services

Onyx

Newland Entech

GElighting

Xenex

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly distribute in USA and EU. In USA, transnational companies, like Atlantic Ultraviolet and Calgon Carbon, are taking a leading share in this area. As to Germany, Halma has become a global leader. In China, the major manufactures are Oceanpower, Newland Entech.All manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some of Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world's leading technology too. Most technologies are developed by the manufacturers instead of importing from other companies. The worldwide market for UV Light Disinfection is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 1510 million US$ in 2023, from 1200 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

Ordinary cathode low pressure mercury UV disinfection

High-intensity ultraviolet disinfection

Ozone UV disinfection Major Applications are as follows:

Drinking Water and Wastewater

Air and Surface