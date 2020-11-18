Epoxy Active Diluent Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Epoxy Active Diluent Market” – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024″ comes as one of the hard-to-find market data report published by 360 Research Reports, a leading market analysis source. This new research document examines economic trends, industry development, industry structure, supply and demand, investment environment, industry capacity, marketing channels and leading industry participants. The Epoxy Active Diluent market is stimulated by the successive hikes of industrial output, consumer consumption, imports & exports, and capital investment. Historical data and long-term forecasts through 2020 and 2024 are the important part of this research document.

Epoxy active diluent is a collection of compound with one or more epoxy groups. Epoxy active diluent reduces the viscosity of the epoxy formulations system, participates in the curing reaction of the epoxy resin while improving the performance of the cured product, and then become the part of cured epoxy resin. Common diluents include: BGE, AGE, PGE, CGE, DGE, PEGGE, and GGE.

Dow Chemical

Huntsman

Hexion

Aditya Birla Chemicals

SACHEM

EMS-GRILTECH

Atul Ltd

Air Products

Kukdo

Leuna Harze

Adeka

Arkema

King Industries

Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo

Arnette Polymers

Yuvraj Chemicals

Cardolite

Royce

Emerald Performance Materials

Hengyuan Chemical

Hubei Green Home Chemical

Fujian Zhongke Hongye

Shanghai Resin

Wuxi Guangming

Epoxy active diluent refers to a collection of compound with one or more epoxy groups. It contains monofunctional type, bifunctional type and other. Monofunctional Type is the main product type, with the share of 57.35% in 2016. The bifunctional type accounted for 38.15% at that time.Epoxy active diluent has wide application in coating, adhesive, electrical and electronic materials and engineering plastic. Coating is the main driving force for the epoxy active diluent industry and it accounted for 50.51% in 2016. Electrical and electronic materials is the second largest application, with the share of 21.18% then.The epoxy active diluent consumption in 2016 will reach about 305539 MT from about 256304 MT in 2012 with a CARG of 4.49%. The worldwide market for Epoxy Active Diluent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.7% over the next five years, will reach 1160 million US$ in 2023, from 1050 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Monofunctional Type

Bifunctional Type

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Coating

Adhesive

Electrical and Electronic Materials

Engineering Plastic