Secure Email Gateway Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Secure email gateways are software, appliances, or hosted services that can be deployed at the mail server or simple mail transfer protocol (SMTP) gateway level to filter out spams, viruses, phishing/spear-phishing attacks, and other malware from the messaging traffic. Data loss prevention (DLP) and email encryption are also often part of a complete secure email gateway solution.

Cisco Systems

Symantec

Mimecast Services

Proofpoint

Raytheon (Forcepoint)

Major Classifications are as follows:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Hybrid Major Applications are as follows:

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Government Sector

Media and Entertainment

Banking and Insurance