Global Beverage Ingredients Market 2020 : Key Trends, Growth Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

The beverage choice of consumers is no longer restricted to the purpose of refreshment but are influenced by diverse aspects. It is because of this that the leading beverages producers are focusing more on ingredients to cater to the dynamic consumer preferences.

Cargill Inc.

Kerry Group

CSM

Archer Daniels Midland

Ajinomoto Group

AkzoNobel

Arla Group

BASF

Kraft Foods Inc.

Monsanto Company Inc.

International Flavor & Fragrances

Tate & Lyle

Corn Products International

DSM

DuPont

Danisco

AarhusKarlshamn

Associated British Foods

North America is expected to emerge as the leading regional market owing to increasing sports and energy drink consumption countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Rising functional and flavored water consumption is further expected to drive market growth in this region. Europe is anticipated to witness high growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing alcoholic beverages and powdered drinks demand in this region.

Acidulants

Botanicals

Colors

Fats & Oils

Flavors

Emulsifiers

Proteins

Sweeteners

Vitamins

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Soft Drinks

Energy Drinks

Functional & Flavored Waters

Juices