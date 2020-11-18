Global High Voltage Power Cables Market 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2024

A Recent report on “High Voltage Power Cables Market” provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business. It also provides key analysis on the market status of the High Voltage Power Cables manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, High Voltage Power Cables Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

High Voltage Power Cables is a cable used for electric power transmission at high voltage. High-voltage cables of differing types have a variety of applications in instruments, ignition systems, and AC and DC power transmission. Most high-voltage cables for power transmission that are currently sold on the market are insulated by a sheath of cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE). Some cables may have a lead or aluminium jacket in conjunction with XLPE insulation to allow for fiber optics.

Prysmian

Nexans

General Cable

Sumitomo Electric

Southwire

LS Cable & System

Furukawa Electric

Riyadh Cable

Elsewedy Electric

Condumex

NKT Cables

FarEast Cable

Shangshang Cable

Baosheng Cable

Jiangnan Cable

Hanhe Cable

The high voltage power cables industry has a rapid development in the past years. And recently, for the fast development of renewable energy, high voltage power cables manufacturers have expanded capacity and production. Global production of high voltage power cables is from about 29458.18 Km in 2011 to 40492.20 Km in 2016. For the manufacturers, Prysmian is the leader in the industry. While Japan, China, Europe companies also have worldwide business and expanded capacity.China, Europe and Asia (Excluding China) still have relatively large demand of the high voltage power cables. While the developing countries of Middle East & Africa and Latin America has increasing demand of the products. Manufacturing technologies of high voltage power cables have being mature gradually. And the types of the products are huge to satisfy the need of different application. Currently, demand of for power industry is high; as a result, this will be the focus of the technology development. Major Classifications are as follows:

AC Power Cable

DC Power Cable Major Applications are as follows:

Power Industry

Coal & Petrochemical

Communication