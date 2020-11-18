Global Steel Wire Rope Market 2020 with Top Countries Data, Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2024

Global “Steel Wire Rope Market” – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2024″ comes as one of the hard-to-find market data report published by 360 Research Reports, a leading market analysis source. This new research document examines economic trends, industry development, industry structure, supply and demand, investment environment, industry capacity, marketing channels and leading industry participants. The Steel Wire Rope market is stimulated by the successive hikes of industrial output, consumer consumption, imports & exports, and capital investment. Historical data and long-term forecasts through 2020 and 2024 are the important part of this research document.

Steel wire rope is a piece of machinery which is widely used in construction, mining, oil & gas extraction and other areas. Usually a steel wire rope is composed of wires, strands and a core, which is made of fiber or steel. The purpose of the core is to provide support and maintain the position of the outer strands during operation. The wires are predominantly constructed from high-carbon steel and stainless steel. The wires are twisted to form strands and they designate the strength of the steel wire rope.

Bekaert

WireCo World Group

Teufelberger

Kiswire

Usha Martin

Gustav Wolf

Pfeifer

DSR

With largest GDP in Europe, Germany is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 25.5% in 2020. Following Germany, UK and France is the also important market with share of 13.3% and 13.5%.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Left Regular Lay

Left Lang Lay

Right Regular Lay

Right Lang Lay

Alternate Lay Major Applications are as follows:

Industrial & Crane

Oil & Gas

Mining

Fishing & Marine