Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene Market Size 2020 : Top Manufacturers, Industry Share, Regional Analysis, Types and Applications and Forecasts to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene’s average molecular weight ranges between 40,000 and 120,000 g/mol. Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene is employed as viscosity modifier, tack improver in adhesive formulations, and primary binder in caulking and sealing compounds. It is also used in fuel and lubricating oil additives. It is extensively used as a protective barrier in the adhesive industry. For instance, it is used where exposure to sunlight is a potential risk for sealants. Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene is employed in insulating glass sealants and roofing membranes in the construction industry. Furthermore, it is used in protective films or acoustic barriers in the automotive industry. Medium molecular weight polyisobutylene is also an essential ingredient in the production of chewing gums.

BASF

ENEOS

Jilin Petrochemical

Shandong Hongrui

Zhejiang Shunda

The market of MM PIB is highly concentrated with limited suppliers in the market. Leading suppliers in the market are BASF, ENEOS, Jilin Petrochemical, Shandong Hongrui and Zhejiang Shunda.Application of Polyisobutylene can be classified as Adhesives, Sealants, Lubricants, Roofing, Paraffin and waxes, Bitumen, Chewing gum Other etc. Adhesives is the largest application of MM Polyisobutylene, which accounts for 35.44% of world total consumption volume.The worldwide market for Medium Molecular Weight Polyisobutylene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study.

Food Grade

Industrial Grade Major Applications are as follows:

Adhesives