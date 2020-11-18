Global Venous Stents Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecast by 2024 with Top Key Players

Global “Venous Stents Market” By Product, Type, Application, End User, Geography, Recent Developments, Company Profiles – Forecast to 2024 recently released by 360 Research Reports explores a detailed analysis of the market based on various segmentations. The global Venous Stents market is fragmented in terms of different aspects such as market’s competitive landscape, industry trends, market size and share, key players, regional breakdown, types and applications. The research report offers in-depth knowledge on several fields on the market globally. The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies to help clients improve their revenue shares in the market.

This report studies the Venous Stents market. Venous stents are metal mesh tubes that expand against blocked or narrowed vein walls. They act as a scaffold to keep veins open. In most cases, surgeons place venous stents in larger, central veins, such as those found in the legs, chest and abdomen.

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Veniti

Cook Medical

Optimed Med

C.R. Bard

For a long time, there was only the Wallstent (Boston Scientific) being FDA approved for deep venous treatment in the United States, which means there is only one official player Boston Scientific selling venous stents in United States market. At present, there are at least 3 potential venous stents players planning to enter the United States market with stents in clinical trials in the United States. The 3 potential venous stent products are Venovo venous stent (Bard), Vici venous system (Veniti) and Zilver Vena venous stent (Cook). Other venous stent players in the international market are Optimed and Medtronic. Major Classifications are as follows:

10 mm Stent

12 mm Stent

14 mm Stent

16 mm Stent Major Applications are as follows:

Leg

Chest

Abdomen