Global STEAM METHANE REFORMING Market 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2024

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Steam Methane Reforming, or SMR, processes feedstocks, ranging from natural gas to light naphtha, mixed with steam to produce a hydrogen rich syngas effluent, with a typical H2/CO ratio of 3:1 to 5:1. SMR based plants are most commonly used to produce a hydrogen product or a combination of a hydrogen stream and another syngas product. In an SMR based plant, a heated mixture of the hydrocarbon feedstock and steam flows through catalyst filled tubes within a fired furnace called a reformer. The report covers large and medium SMR with hydrogen production capacity ranging ranging more than 1000 Nm3 /hr.

Honeywell UOP

Air Liquide

Linde

Amec Foster Wheeler

Air Products and Chemicals

Caloric Anlagenbau GmbH

KBR

Heurtey Petrochem

McDermott

Haldor Topsoe

thyssenkrupp

The global demand for refinery hydrogen has increased significantly over the past decade due to changes in available crude feedstocks and tighter environmental regulations, which have forced the refining industry to reduce sulphur, olefins and aromatics content in transportation fuels. This, coupled with the continued growth in diesel demand, means that refiners are investing heavily in both hydrotreating and hydrocracking facilities, and are constantly looking for access to low-cost, reliable sources of high-purity hydrogen. The global crude oil industry is dominated by large corporations, and these corporations are becoming larger through acquisitions, allowing themselves to offer a wider range of oil field services such as exploration, drilling, design, and engineering. Lower oil prices have a side effect to this industry. If the profit of upstream crude oil manufacturers is reduced, the willingness of these manufacturers to retrofit and upgrade new ones will be reduced, which may reduce such large projects The worldwide market for STEAM METHANE REFORMING is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 690 million US$ in 2024, from 600 million US$ in 2019, according to a New Research study. This report focuses on the STEAM METHANE REFORMING in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Refinery

Chemical Industry

Steam Methane Reforming with PSA