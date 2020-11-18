Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market Size, Trends And Worldwide Outlook To 2026

In terms of the type of material, global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is classified into metallic coatings market and non-metallic coatings market. Based on device type, global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is divided into catheters, implantable devices, surgical instruments, and others. A further application, global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is split hospital, research laboratories, medical institutions, and diagnostic centers.

Based on regions, the global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is divided into five main regions are America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Antimicrobial coatings are mainly used in medical devices with the aim to prevent the growth of microorganisms.

Based on the type of material, the antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market is segmented into metallic coatings and non-metallic coatings. The metallic coatings segment is further segmented into silver coatings, copper coatings, and other metallic coatings. The non-metallic coatings segment is categorized into polymeric coatings and organic coatings. Antimicrobial coatings are typically applied to counters, walls, door handles, and other high-touch areas.

In terms of application, Medical is the biggest end-use application of antimicrobial coatings. These are extensively used in the medical & healthcare industry for applications such as catheters, medical devices, medical electronics, and trays among others.

The rising awareness about hospital-acquired infections, favorable research and funding environment, technological advancements in antimicrobial coatings, growing implantable devices market, increasing research and development activities for antimicrobial-coated cardiovascular devices, high growth in geriatric population, and increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases across the globe are driving the growth of global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market.

Limitations of silver coatings, the nonexistence of FDA guidelines and regulations for antimicrobial coating techniques, and a growing number of free trade agreements are hindering the growth of this market.

Growing healthcare market in emerging economies and an increasing number of free trade agreements are likely to create significant growth opportunities for players operating in the antimicrobial coatings market for medical devices.

Geographically, North America is dominating and contributed the leading shares to the global antimicrobial coated medical devices market in terms of revenue and expected to register a significant growth over a forecast period due to the awareness and increasing preference of advanced antimicrobial coated medical devices over conventional procedures for the patient safety purpose.

Some of the major players operating in global antimicrobial coatings for medical devices market are AST Products, Inc., BASF SE, BioInteractions Ltd, Nippon Paint Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Inc., BioCote Limited, Covalon Technologies Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, RPM International Inc., Hydromer Inc., Kraton Corporation, Arch Lonza, Troy Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Sono-Tek Corp., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Microban International, Diamond Vogel, The Dow Chemical Company, Polyone Corporation, DuPont, AK Coatings Inc., Sciessent LLC, Specialty Coating Systems, Inc. among others.

The scope of Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market:

Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market, by Type of Material:

• Metallic Coatings Market

• Non-Metallic Coatings Market

Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market, by Device Type:

• Catheters

• Implantable Devices

• Surgical Instruments

• Others

Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market, by Application:

• Hospital

• Research Laboratories

• Medical Institutions

• Diagnostic Centers

Global Antimicrobial Coatings for Medical Devices Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

