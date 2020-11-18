Automatic Lubrication System Market: Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Global Automatic Lubrication System Market

The major factors increasing the growth of automatic lubrication system is rising growth in the demand for heavy motor vehicles and industrial vehicles which may not be on road. Additional, several unprecedented benefits offered by these systems, is driving its penetration in all vehicles. However, vehicles which incorporate manual lubrication systems are also replacing their existing systems to achieve better vehicle life improve fuel efficiency and reduce maintenance costs. Along with, increasing concerns regarding improving vehicle fuel efficiency is another factor driving the demand for central lubrication systems, as vehicle characterizes lower energy consumption due to less friction. Also, as automation is the prime priority for most machinery and automobile manufacturers, incorporation of centralized lubrication system is expected in vehicles from all prominent global manufacturers, as it not only improves efficiency, but too enhances vehicle life, and provides an impressive return on investment.

Based on the lubrication type, grease lubrication systems are extensively used in industrial and heavy-duty mobile equipment applications to lubricate multiple points on a machine. Grease lubrication systems range from a simple single-port lubricator to complex dual-line, reversing units employing timers and alarms to deliver grease reliably to hundreds of grease points. Grease systems are designed principally to make the work environment safer for maintenance personnel by simplifying the process of using remote grease points, especially in confined spaces, when equipment is in operation. Also, the primary benefit is derived from the continuous application of small amounts of grease resulting in improved equipment life, due to the uniform supply of grease.

On the basis of system type, Single-line lubrication system is expected to hold the largest share of the market between 2018 and 2026. Single-line lubrication systems are informal to operate and maintain. Single-line automatic lubrication systems are perfect for compact and medium-sized machines and equipment with closely configured bearing clusters. Single line systems are designed for low-pressure oil lubrication and can lubricate able to 100 points. One of the main features of a single-line lubrication system is that it continues to operate even if any lubrication point is blocked.

In terms of region, Europe is dominating the market. European countries are one of the early users of advanced and new machinery in industrial plants and the manufacturing units of automotive, metals, and manufacturing sectors. Such as, in France, which is one of the highly advanced and industrialized countries in the world, manufacturing remains the most important industry for the French economy. Leading industries, for instance, automotive, mining, and steel, electronics manufacturing, and agriculture have been flourishing in the European region for the past few decades. Need for more efficient output has encouraged the European industrial ecosystem to hold automation and digitization.

Key players operating on the global automatic lubrication system market are, Timken, SKF, Pricol, Oil-Rite, Nordson, Luberite Industries, Lubecore, Kluber, Groeneveld Lubrication Solutions, Graco, Cenlub Systems, Bijur delimon, Beke-lube, Andantex, Ambilube, Alemite.

