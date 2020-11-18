Rooftop Solar PV Market– Generate Massive Revenue in Upcoming Future 2018–2026

Request for Report sample : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/11384

Global Rooftop Solar PV Market

Residential segment dominated the rooftop solar PV market. Reduction in production costs and innovation in the technology of solar panels drives the rooftop solar PV in the residential segment. Rooftop solar is widely used in commercial and industrial buildings as it provides benefits such as economic cost, less complexity and no cost of land.

Rooftop solar PV systems are gaining popularity as they provide off-grid and on-grid flexibility. Transmission of solar electricity to other sites is less efficient for rooftop solar due to lack of smart grid infrastructure. Off-grid rooftop solar PV segment dominated the market in 2017. Rooftop solar PV systems are available through financial leasing and third-party model resulting in an increase in their demand in off-grid applications. Off-grid system allows you to store your solar power in batteries for use when the power grid goes down or off. Off-grid provides power for your critical loads when the power grid is down.

Germany is leading in the global solar rooftop PV market. Countries such as Germany, Japan, and the USA grab a major chunk of solar PV rooftop market. Solar rooftop PV markets in these countries are driven by strong PV project pipelines, flexible and innovative financing mechanisms, and proactive government policies. Germany’s growth is blessed by technological progress, the learning curve, and economies-of-scale, the investment costs for PV power plants. In Germany, module prices range in 10-20% higher than on the world market, due to anti-dumping measures of the European Commission.

Hanwha Q CELLS Co. Ltd., JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd., SolarCity Corporation, Sungevity, Shunfeng International Clean Energy Limited, SunPower Corporation, SolarWorld AG, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, Trina Solar Limited, Sharp Corporation, Pristine Sun LLC, Solimpeks Corporation, Kyocera Corporation, JA Solar Co. Ltd., Yingli Solar, Vikram Solar, Canadian Solar Limited, RelyOn Solar Pvt Ltd. and Sunshot Solar Co. Ltd are key players included in the rooftop solar PV market.

Scope of Global Rooftop Solar PV Market

Global Rooftop Solar PV Market, by Application:

• On-Grid

• Off-Grid

Global Rooftop Solar PV Market by End Use:

• Commercial/Institutional Consumers

• Residential Consumers

Global Rooftop Solar PV Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

