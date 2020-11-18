Ozone Generation Market– Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity and Challenge 2026

Upsurge population has enlarged air pollution to a great extent, the high level of greenhouse gases emissions and ozone-depleting constituents are extinguishing the stratospheric ozone. Increase in health problems due to air pollution has significantly increased the demand for air purification systems, particularly ozone generators. Rapid suburbanization and industrialization coupled with growing consumer expenditure power are the other drivers fuelling the growth in ozone generators market.

Global Ozone Generation Market

Water treatment segment is estimated to lead the global ozone generators market. Ozone generation is majorly used for water treatment and air purification or treatment.Among different types of water treatments, industrial water treatment pauses behind schedule municipal water treatment in terms of growth rate during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the global ozone generators market. This can be attributed to rapid mechanization and antagonistic expansion of the construction and manufacturing sectors. Growing disposable income of middle-class families in developing nations such as China and India is expected to further drive the ozone generators market. Furthermore, North America and Europe are the two bulging arcades in terms of manufacturing and sales of ozone generators. Countries such as the U.S., Germany, U.K., France, and Canada hold substantial market shares in these regions.

Scope of the Global Ozone Generators Market

Global Ozone Generators Market, by technology

• Cold plasma ozone generation

• Corona Discharge (CD) ozone generation

• Ultraviolet

• Electrolysis

Global Ozone Generators Market, by Application

• Laboratory equipment

• Medical application

• Semiconductor

• Purified water treatment

• Waste water treatment

• Swimming Pool

• Aquaculture

Global Ozone Generators Market, by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players in Global Ozone Generators Market

• Ecozone Technologies Ltd.

• Electrolux

• Honeywell International Inc.,

• IN USA, Inc.,

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Oxyzone

• Ozone Solutions

• Ozonetech

• Primozone

• Biozone Corporation

• Daikin Industries, Ltd.

• DEL Ozone Sharp Corporation

• Sun-Belt USA

• Toshiba

• Whirlpool Corporation.

• BES Group

• Chemtronics Technologies

• Degrémont Technolgies

• EBARA Technologies, Inc.

• Enaly Ozone Generator

• Faraday ozone.

