Spine Biologics Market by Technology, Application & Geography Analysis & Forecast to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Spine biologics are used in spine surgery as lieu allografts and as support for bones in and around the spinal region. They can also be used as products that can cure the spine injuries or disorders or degenerated discs.

Medtronic

Depuy Synthes

Stryker Corporation

Nuvasive

Zimmer Biomet

Orthofix International

Globus Medical

alphatec spine

K2M

Exactech

Wright Medical Technology

X-Spine

Nutech

North America region is the largest supplier of Spine Biologics, with a production market share nearly 63%. Europe is the second largest supplier of Spine Biologics, enjoying production market share nearly 28%. North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 61%. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 21%. Market competition is not intense. Medtronic, Depuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, Nuvasive and Zimmer Biomet etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. The Market Share of Medtronic is 40% in 2015.With the development of medical technology level, more and more companies participate in this industry. For example, Spine Biologics of EnteroMedics and Inspire Medical have been approved by FDA in 2015.The worldwide market for Spine Biologics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 2550 million US$ in 2023, from 2060 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Bone Graft

Bone Graft Substitute

Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP)

BMAC (Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate) Major Applications are as follows:

Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion

Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion