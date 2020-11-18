Air Filters Market 2020 by Industry Growth, Top Countries Data, Market Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Analysis Research Report 2024

Global “Air Filters Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Air Filters market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Air Filters market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Air filter is a device which removes solid airborne particles that are generally harmful to human health if inhaled in the lungs. Particles include things such as dust, powder, pollen, mold, fibers, germs etc. It uses a physical and or chemical process with fibrous pleated paper, foam, cotton, ionizers, activated charcoal, absorbents, chemicals, catalysts etc., and cleans the air to the designed breathable level and odor free for the intended user. Air filters are used in applications where air quality is important, notably in building ventilation systems, transportation, public areas and industries.

DAIKIN

Camfil Farr

CLARCOR Inc.

Flanders Corporation

Freudenberg

3M Purification Inc.

Donaldson

K&N Engineering

Mann+ Humel

A C Delco

Affinia Group Inc.

Cummins

Sogefi Group

Denso

A.I.R. Systems

Goldensea

AIR-FILTER

DAIKIN, Camfil Farr, CLARCOR and Flanders captured the top four revenue share spots in the Air Filters market in 2015. DAIKIN dominated with 10.44 percent revenue share, followed by Camfil Farr with 6.41 percent revenue share and CLARCOR with 5.65 percent revenue share.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.Although sales of Air Filters brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.The worldwide market for Air Filters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.4% over the next five years, will reach 9130 million US$ in 2023, from 7920 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Pre Filters

Sub-HEPA Filters

Secondary Filters

HEPA & ULPA Filters Major Applications are as follows:

Commercial and Residential HVAC Systems

Residential Air Cleaners

General Industrial

Semiconductors

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Nuclear Power and Materials Processing

Chemical