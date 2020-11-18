Global Hand Trucks Market 2020 : Industry Analysis by Top Countries Data Definition, Size, Share, Segmentation and Forecast data by 2024

An Exhaustive investigation of this “Hand Trucks Market” Value forecast, New Business Opportunities and Companies: Outlook By Type, Application, By End User and By Country, 2020- 2024” brings you the most recent and the most updated data on the market and the ruthless structure of the general sector worldwide. The report is distributed inside this examination, comprehensive of things like the business size concerning value and volume. The report represents the context of current and future trends driving global Hand Trucks market growth. It clarifies the assessment of the current market together with subtleties of the division. The prediction for CAGR is also mentioned in the report in percentage for the forecasted period. It contains computable information, qualitative information sets, and evaluation tools. The research highlights major market insights, challenges, current trends, and value chain analysis.

Hand truck, is an L-shaped box-moving handcart with handles at one end, wheels at the base, with a small ledge to set objects on, flat against the floor when the hand-truck is upright.

Harper Trucks

Magliner

Mighty Lift

B&P Manufacturing

BIL Group(1972)

Breg Products Ltd

Fairbanks

Little Giant

Hamilton

Wesco

Milwaukee Hand Trucks

New Age Industrial

Vestil

Mack

Kanson Hand Truck

Qingdao Huatian Hand Truck Co.

Ltd.

Qingdao Taifa Groupï¼ˆ1980ï¼‰

Qingdao Giant Industry&Trading

Qingdao Xinjiangyuan Power Technology

Qingdao Haodong Handtruck

Qingdao Ritian Metal Products

Qingdao Jiaxing Metal Products

The global production of Hand Trucks is about 19822 K Units in 2016, China is the largest produce region in 2016, the production volume is about 8732 K Unit, the market share is about 44.05%; Southeast Asia is the second largest produce region in 2016, the production is about 3153 K Unit, the market share is about 15.90%;The average price of Hand Trucks is about 96 USD per Unit in 2016, the average gross margin is about 22.67%, the gross margin shows downstream trend;The hand trucks can be divided into 5 types, Under 150 pound, 150-300 pound, 300-600 pound, 600-1,000 pound, Over 1,000 pound. The 300-600 pound occupies largest market share about 41.24% in 2016; the hand trucks can be divided into four types by application which are Transport stations, Retail, Households, Other. The Retail occupies about 51.86% market share;In the future, with the development of technology and economic level, and the ownership of Hand Trucks keeps rising, the Hand Trucks will have great increase range; the developing countries will be high growth rate market.The worldwide market for Hand Trucks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.8% over the next five years, will reach 2000 million US$ in 2023, from 1930 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Under 150 pound

150-300 pound

300-600 pound

600-1

000 pound

Over 1

000 pound Major Applications are as follows:

Transport stations

Retail

Households