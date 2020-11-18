Global Biodiesel Market 2020 Industry Outlook, Classification, Demand, Regional Analysis by Top Countries Data and Forecast to 2024 with Top Key Players

Global “Biodiesel Market” Report, History and Forecast 2015-2024, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is a highly comprehensive research document released by 360 Research Reports that provides a reliable source of the global Biodiesel market study. Major players, competitive intelligence, market dynamics and geographic opportunities are discussed in detail in the report. Independent sections cover each of the major regions, as well as the trends for Biodiesel market products within those regions. The report includes market estimations and trends through the forecast period and analyses market dynamics across the major geographies. The report also discusses recent developments and product portfolios of the key players.

Biodiesel is produced from vegetable oils or animal fats after conversion into a range of fatty acid methyl or ethyl esters (esterification), a sustainable replacement for fossil diesel that significantly reduces carbon emissions and makes environmental sustainability a commercial proposition.

Diester Industries

Neste Oil

ADM

Infinita Renovables

Biopetrol

Cargill

Ital Green Oil

Glencore

Louis Dreyfus

Renewable Energy Group

RBF Port Neches

Ag Processing

Elevance

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Evergreen Bio Fuels

Minnesota Soybean Processors

Caramuru

Jinergy

Hebei Jingu Group

Longyan Zhuoyue

Greenergy UK

Biodiesel Amsterdam

SunOil

Petrotec

Biocom

SARIA Bio-Industries

Biodiesel Aragon

Bionor

Iniciativas Bioenergeticas Scope of the Biodiesel Market Report: This report focuses on the Biodiesel in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.First, biodiesel is a renewable fuel that can be manufactured from vegetable oils, animal fats, or recycled restaurant grease for use in diesel vehicles. Biodiesel’s physical properties are similar to those of petroleum diesel, but it is a cleaner-burning alternative. Second, the market of biodiesel is quite separated. In 2016, the market share of the five largest companies accounted for 22.04% of global market, which are Renewable Energy Group, Diester Industries, Neste Oil, ADM and Louis Dreyfus. The global production of biodiesel reached 26567 K MT in 2015. EU is the biggest production base and consumption area of biodiesel, followed by USA, South America and China. Though enjoying a high share in fuel market, in many European countries, the biodiesel industry are threatened by overcapacity. In China, the market of biodiesel fuel is also in a tough situation, since governmental supports from local authorities are very limited.Third, the raw materials of biodiesel are mainly vegetable oils. Biodiesel derived from rapeseed oil and soybean oil forms the largest segment of the overall market. The biodiesel market offers immense opportunities countries such as U.K., India, and China, as these regions have high diesel fuel prices and a large number of diesel fueled vehicles. Generally, the price of biodiesel fluctuates with the price of raw material. However, the impact of diesel fuel on biodiesel is the major factor. Since 2015, the sharp decrease of diesel price also triggered the trending down of biodiesel price, which made small scale manufacturers hard to survive.Fourth, the application of biodiesel can be classified as industrial fuels, transportation fuels and chemical industry. The primary use of biodiesel is transportation fuels, which account for 58.92% in 2015. Industrial fuels and chemical industry also play important role in the whole supply chain. Regionally, biodiesel is the most common biofuel in Europe, while its consumption in China is more concentrated in chemical use.Fifth, the global biodiesel market is expected to be worth $24.11 billion in 2022. South America is estimated to be the most promising region for biodiesel market, and the sluggish of biodiesel in China would be expected to be changed in the coming years.Sixth, while growth may be affected by feedstock availability issues and the food v/s fuel debate, the market is expected to witness a paradigm shift with the increasing conversion efficiency of existing feedstock, and the development of newer feedstock sources such as algae.The worldwide market for Biodiesel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 24800 million US$ in 2023, from 22600 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Biodiesel Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Biodiesel Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Biodiesel market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

Rapeseed Oil Based Feedstock

Soybean Oil Based Feedstock

Waste and Residues Based Feedstock

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Industrial Fuels

Transportation Fuels