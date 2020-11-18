Digital Twin Market to Remain Lucrative During 2018-2026

Based on end-user, home and a commercial segment are the largest market share in 2017. Increasing demand for connected vehicles is anticipated to drive the segment in the coming years. Digital twins are deployed in the automobile sector for creating virtual models of a connected vehicle and capture the operational/behavioral data and evaluate the overall performance of the vehicle. The retail and consumer goods segment is also anticipated to witness a significant CAGR.

In terms of region, North America region holds the largest market share of digital twin market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The factors that attribute to growth are the rising adoption of the IoT technology by several large and medium scale organizations. The use of a digital twin market helps in developing the overall operational performance.

Some of the key players in the global digital twin market are General Electric Company, SAP SE, Forbesindia.com, Siemens Ltd., Tibco Software Inc., Microsoft Corporation, and Schnitger Corporation.

Scope of the Global Digital Twin Market

Global Digital Twin Market by End-User

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive & Transportation

• Home & Commercial

• Electronics & Electricals/Machine Manufacturing

• Energy & Utilities

• Healthcare

• Retail & Consumer Goods

Global Digital Twin Market by Application

• Dynamic Optimization

• Predictive Maintenance

• Machine & Equipment Health Monitoring

• Product Design & Development

Global Digital Twin Market by Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players operating in the Global Digital Twin Market

• General Electric Company

• SAP SE

• Forbesindia.com

• Siemens Ltd.

• Tibco Software Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Schnitger Corporation

• PTC

• Alphabet Inc.

• Dell

• Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• CSC

• AT&T

