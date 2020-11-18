Automatic Fire Sprinkler Market 2018 – 2026 Brief Analysis by Top Key Players

Global Automatic Fire Sprinkler Market

The automatic Fire sprinkler system is used as one of fire protection measure. Automatic Fire sprinkler system consists of the water supply system, providing the required pressure and flow to the water distribution piping system where the fire sprinklers are connected. Driving factor of the automatic fire sprinkler market is system can reduce the fire-related deaths and loss of property. Fire sprinkler systems are automatic and respond at all times. Fire control is therefore rapid and no human intervention is necessary. Sprinkler controlled fires shrink the demand for security as it minimises intrusion opportunities. One of the major challenges of the market is its need for constant training and awareness of programs.

Based on the product, wet pipe fire sprinkler systems segment is dominating the fire sprinkler systems market owing to their primary requirement in residential and commercial establishments. A wet pipe is efficient as they ensure a continuous supply of water through connectors and they are equipped with lesser components that reduce the chances of malfunctions. Furthermore, the lower cost of maintenance will also support the growth of the fire suppression systems market in this segment.

On the basis of an end user, commercial segment is account for the extreme share of the fire sprinkler systems market owing to the growing investments by the developing countries in the construction of like institutional buildings, manufacturing plants, and public infrastructure. Moreover, the construction of office spaces, shopping malls, airports, parking spaces, and airports and capacity expansion projects will also contribute to the growth of the fire suppression systems market in this end-user segment.

In terms of region, North America has the biggest market share for automatic fire sprinklers system, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecasted period. The U.S. Automatic fire sprinkler market alone holds the largest market globally accounting for more than one-third of the global market.

Key players operating on the market are, Signal Communications Corporation, Semco Maritime A/S, Consilium AB, Marioff Corporation, Johnson Controls, Knowsley SK Ltd., Space Age Electronics Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Halma PLC, Gentex Corporation.

