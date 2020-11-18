Industrial Coatings Market Size Overview 2020 | Revenue, Key Updates and Demand Forecast to 2026

The global industrial coatings market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Industrial Coatings Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Resin Type (Epoxy, Alkyd, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Polyester), By Technology (Water based, Solvent based, Powder, High Solids, Others) By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Industrial wood, Aerospace, Marine, Rail, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration.

List of the Major Companies in the Global Industrial Coatings Market Include:

PPG Industries, Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

NOROO Paint & Coatings Co. Ltd

Axalta Coating Systems

The Sherwin-Williams Company

RPM International Inc.

Hempel A/S

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

WEILBURGER Coatings GmbH

Jotun A/S

The Chemours Company

and Teknos Group.

According to the report, the industrial coatings market based on technology is divided into water-based, solvent-based, powder, high solids, and others. The solvent-based segment is predicted to account for a high share during the forecast period owing to its qualities such as low chemical reaction, non-evaporative, higher gloss level, prevent corrosion, and highly flexible. Solvent-based coatings have various applications in marine, automotive, aerospace, and other end-use industries.

Regional Analysis for Industrial Coatings Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Industrial Coatings Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Industrial Coatings Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Industrial Coatings Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

