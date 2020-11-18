Jewelry Market Size Overview 2020 | Revenue, Key Updates and Demand Forecast to 2026

The global jewelry market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Jewelry Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Necklace, Rings, Earrings, Bracelet, Others) By Material Type (Gold, Platinum, Diamond, Others), By End-User (Men, Women)Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other jewelry market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Chow Tai Fook

Tiffany & Co.

Signet Jewels

Swarovski

Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Kering SA

Damas International

Claire’s Stores, Inc.

Among Others

Increasing Demand for Gold to Favor Growth

The jewelry sector is expected to receive a huge boost considering adoption of western lifestyle by consumers across several economies. Furthermore, rising demands for new varieties in jewelries and promotion of new designs by branded jewelers will boost the demand for the market in the forthcoming years. Moreover, gold playing a pivotal role in several economies across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the market. For instance, India in Asia-Pacific, contributes to over 29% of the global jewelry consumption. Increasing demand for gold will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, online sales of branded jewelry has gained ground for the growth of the market during the projected horizon.

Regional Analysis for Jewelry Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Jewelry Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Jewelry Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Jewelry Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

