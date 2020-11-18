Global Carpet Market Analysis 2020 : Booming Strategies of Top Companies, Progression Status and Business Trends to 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Carpet Market” By Product, Type, Application, End User, Geography, Recent Developments, Company Profiles – Forecast to 2024 recently released by 360 Research Reports explores a detailed analysis of the market based on various segmentations. The global Carpet market is fragmented in terms of different aspects such as market’s competitive landscape, industry trends, market size and share, key players, regional breakdown, types and applications. The research report offers in-depth knowledge on several fields on the market globally. The report provides an analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by various leading companies to help clients improve their revenue shares in the market.

Rugs and Carpets are textile floor covering consisting of an upper layer of pile attached to a backing. The pile is generally either made from wool or fibers such as polypropylene, nylon or polyester and usually consists of twisted tufts which are often heat-treated to maintain their structure.

Shaw Industries

Mohawk

Oriental Weavers

Milliken

Beaulieu

Interface

Dinarsu

Balta

Infloor

Tarkett

Dixie Group

Brintons

Merinos

Dongsheng Carpet Group

Jiangsu Kaili Carpet

Shanhua Carpet

Haima Carpet

TY Carpet

COC Carpet

Shenzhen Meijili Carpet

HUADE Group

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with carpet industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into carpet industry, the current demand for carpet product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply.In the next six years, the global consumption of Rugs and Carpet will maintain a 3.6% annual growth rate ,consumption is expected in 2023 will be 3173.3 (Million Square Meters).Therefore, in the next six years, carpet overcapacity situation will not change much, the average operating rate will remain at 84% to 86%.Carpet product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of environment-friendly products, low-end products, and excess capacity, there is a large market demand for environment-friendly products to seize market share of imports acts.Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.Along with the development of Chinese domestic carpet, Chinese domestic carpet has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported carpet.As large demand of environment-friendly products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of environment-friendly. Currently, the Chinese carpet industry is not only begin to transit to environment-friendly carpet products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain. The worldwide market for Carpet is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 241400 million US$ in 2024, from 212300 million US$ in 2019, According to a New Research study. Major Classifications are as follows:

Woven

Needle felt

Knotted

Others Major Applications are as follows:

Commercial

Home