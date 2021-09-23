Glance Market: Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts size 2023

The “Market at a Glance Pharmaceuticals” provides an access to all the market share analysis segments of the best-selling and key pharmaceutical reports of BCC Research. This report is a destination for the competitive landscape in the markets that hold a significant stand in the pharmaceuticals sector. Company profiles for all the notable manufacturers in the global pharmaceutical industry are provided as a part of this report.

Report Scope:

The “Market at a Glance Pharmaceuticals” provides a sampling of the market share in key therapeutics of pharmaceutical industry that has been aiding business decision making since the inception of BCC Research in 1971. It includes the market share and company profiles of leading players on the following markets –

– Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: Global Markets to 2022 (PHM200A).

– Antipsychotic Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets (PHM063B).

– Brain Tumor Therapeutics: Global Markets to 2023 (PHM208A).

– Clinical Nutrition: Global Markets to 2022 (PHM198A).

– Diagnostics and Therapeutics for HIV: Global Markets (PHM058C).

– Global Cancer Therapeutics Market: Emphasis on Recurrent and Metastatic Divisions (PHM177B).

– The Global Influenza Market (PHM049E).

– Global Markets for Treatment and Diagnosis of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (PHM005D).

– Global Markets for Contract Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Research and Packaging (PHM043G).

– Global Markets for Infectious Disease Treatments (PHM061D).

– Neuroprotective Agents: Therapeutic Applications and Global Markets (PHM188A).

Report Includes:

– Examination of trends revolutionizing the pharmaceuticals sector

– An overview of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), antipsychotic drugs, and neuroprotective agents

– Information on Alnylam’s RNAi drug Onpattro, used to treat nerve damage from hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis

– Details pertaining to market share and company profiles of leading players of the industry

Summary

Advancement in science and technology has led to an exciting new era in therapeutics. The pharmaceutical industry is undergoing expansion, driven by the unmet needs in several diseases areas. The growth is mainly driven by market expansion of leading players in emerging market and aging population which is augmenting the demand for novel therapeutics.

In a heavily disrupted marketplace, characterized by shifting payer attitudes and patient empowerment, neither incremental adjustments nor steady evolution are likely to halt the decline of the traditional pharmaceutical business model. This paper looks ahead to a 2030 scenario to examine the trends revolutionizing the sector; trends that we expect to have dramatic impacts.

The pharmaceutical industry is aimed towards innovative drug development with strong pipeline from leading global players. The pharmaceutical industry’s innovation soared in 2018 through approval of 64 novel drugs from U.S. FDA including Alnylam’s RNAi drug Onpattro to treat nerve damage from hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, 17 drugs in oncology, and the CGRP migraine drugs from Teva Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Co and Amgen.

The pharma industry is always in flux; however, the big pharmaceutical players retain their position near the near the top of yearly sales rankings. The 2018 was no different, with Johnson & Johnson, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Novartis and Merck & Co. leading the industry with the top five spots by 2018 sales.

The other leading players in pharmaceutical industry were GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Sanofi, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., among others. The sales of new and existing drugs driven largely are focused on oncology, immunology and the nervous system.