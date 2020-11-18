Cold Chain Monitoring Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Expansion by 2027 | Leading Top Players are Aeris, Ambetronics Engineers, Berlinger, Hanwell Solutions and Kii Corporation

A cold chain monitoring solution helps in tracking perishable products, food items, and eatables with the assured freshness and palatability. The growing demand for temperature-sensitive drugs is one of the prominent factors supporting the growth of the cold chain monitoring market. The market for cold chain monitoring is fragmented in nature with the presence of some of the well-established players operating in the market.

What are Cold Chain Monitoring used for?

Rising demand for better food quality, increasing demand for temperature sensitive drugs and increasing focus towards improving the supply chain efficiencies are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the cold chain monitoring market. However, the high costs of implementation might limit the growth of the cold chain monitoring market. The growing availability of cold chain logistics in developing countries is creating opportunity in the cold chain monitoring market.

The reports cover key market developments in the Cold Chain Monitoring as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations. These activities paved the way for an expansion of the businesses and customers of the market players. The market payers of the Cold Chain Monitoring are destined for lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the increasing demand for market Cold Chain Monitoring in the world market.

Key Vendors Engaged in the Cold Chain Monitoring Market and Covered in this Report: 1. ORBCOMM 2. Aeris 3. Ambetronics Engineers Pvt.Ltd 4. Berlinger and Co. AG 5. Hanwell Solutions Ltd 6. hIOTron 7. Kii Corporation 8. Monnit 9. Roambee Corporation 10. Sensitech(A Carrier company)

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Electronics and Semiconductor, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Cold Chain Monitoring market globally. This report on ‘Cold Chain Monitoring Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

What Types and Application of Cold Chain Monitoring are used in Logistics?

The global cold chain monitoring market is segmented on the basis of offering, temperature, logistics, and applications. Based on offering, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. Based on temperature type, the market is segmented as frozen, chilled. On the basis of logistics the market is segmented as storage and transportation. Based on application, the market is segmented as pharmaceuticals and healthcare, food and beverages, chemicals, and others.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Cold Chain Monitoring market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Cold Chain Monitoring market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

