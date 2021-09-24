3D Printing Healthcare Market size Perceive Substantial Growth during COVID-19 2026

3D printing, also known as desktop fabrication or additive printing technology, allows manufacturers to develop objects using a digital file and various printing materials. The materials used in 3D printing include several types of polymers, metals, and ceramics.

3D printing offers methodologies that can make manufacturing of complex designs an apparent reality. The 3D printing technology in healthcare caters to the rising demands of medical care by providing wide array of applications based on individual needs. The global 3D Printing Healthcare market was valued at $973 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $3,692 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The factors that drive the 3D printing healthcare market are reduction of errors, decrease in development cost & time, and the ability to build customized products. In addition, increase in scope of applications in healthcare and biomedical applications is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities. On the contrary, high cost of 3D printing and dearth of skilled labors hamper the growth of the market.

Furthermore, increase in healthcare expenditure and rise in collaborations between academic institutions, hospitals, and companies supplement the market growth. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies hinders the market growth. Conversely, emerging economies such as India, China, Mexico, Brazil, and others are anticipated to provide new opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

The global 3D printing healthcare market is segmented into component, technology, application, end user, and region. By component, the market is segregated into system/device, materials, and services. Depending on technology, it is categorized into droplet deposition (DD), photopolymerization, laser beam melting, electronic beam melting (EBM), and laminated object manufacturing.

The applications covered in the study include external wearable devices, clinical study devices, implants, and tissue engineering. As per end user, the market is fragmented into medical & surgical centers, pharma & biotech companies, and academic institutions. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Component

o System/Device

o Materials

o Services

• By Technology

o Droplet Deposition (DD)

§ Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Technology

§ Low-temperature Deposition Manufacturing (LDM)

§ Multiphase Jet Solidification (MJS)

o Photopolymerization

§ Stereolithography (SLA)

§ Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

§ Two-Photon Polymerization (2PP)

o Laser Beam Melting

§ Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

§ Selective Laser Melting (SLM)

§ Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

o Electronic Beam Melting (EBM)

o Laminated Object Manufacturing

• By Application

o External Wearable Devices

o Clinical Study Devices

o Implants

o Tissue Engineering

• By End User

o Medical & Surgical Centers

o Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

o Academic Institutions

• By Region

o North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

o Europe

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• UK

• Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

• Australia

• Japan

• India

• China

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

• Brazil

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• 3D Systems Corporation

• Exone

• Formlabs

• GE

• Materialise NV

• Oxferd Performance Materials, Inc.

• Organovo Holdings, Inc.

• Proto Labs

• SLM Solutions Group AG

• Stratasys Ltd.

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report):

• Advanced Solutions Life Sciences

• Aspect Biosystem

• Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

• Envisiontec

• Nano Dimension

