Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Size, Share, Growth, Regional Trend, Leading Players Updates, Impact of Covid-19 on Industry and Future Plans by Forecast to 2027

The global “internet of medical things (IoMT) market size” is anticipated to reach USD 142.45 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 28.9%, on account of the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. This, coupled with the improving healthcare infrastructure and facilities worldwide, is primarily contributing to the growth of the market. Internet of medical things consists of a system of interrelated devices that are either connected to each other or with an external network. These devices are capable of sharing information amongst themselves with the help of internet connectivity. The advent of technological advancement in medical devices, coupled with the rise in disposable incomes of people, is anticipated to help increase the popularity of smart medical devices, ultimately boosting the Internet of Medical Things market growth.

According to a recent study by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, “Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Stationary Medical Devices, Implanted Medical Devices, Wearable External Medical Devices), By Application (Telemedicine, Medication Management, Patient Monitoring, Others), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Patients, Government Authorities, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market value stood at USD 18.75 billion in 2018.

Key Players Operating in The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Biotronik

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (GE Healthcare)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Welch Allyn

IBM Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Others

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Increasing Awareness about Advantages of Smart Healthcare Products to Drive Market

The Internet of medical things offers various advantages such as real-time monitoring, improved drug management, improved patient outcomes, and a reduction in medical expenditure. The above factors are driving the IOMT market growth. Besides this, the improved efficiencies of smart healthcare devices, coupled with the rise in research and development of advanced devices and rise in awareness about them, are expected to attract high revenues during the forecast duration. Moreover, analysts at Fortune Business Insights™ also project the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases to propel the demand for smart healthcare further, boosting the market size in the future.

Rising Awareness about Advancement in Smart Healthcare to Help Asia Pacific Witness Significant Growth

North America is holding a dominant market share with a revenue generation of USD 5.87 billion as per 2018 records. This is attributable to the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. In addition to this, the increasing number of product launches in this region, coupled with the upsurge in research and development initiatives by major market manufacturers are anticipated to help increase the overall market size during the forecast duration. However, the increasing disposable incomes of people, coupled with the rapid adoption of IoMT devices in Asia Pacific, will help this region rise significantly. Apart from this, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases will also help augment the overall medical things market growth in the coming years.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Start-ups Fundings: Overview

Technological Advancements in IoMT Devices

Key Industry Developments – Acquisitions, Mergers, and Partnerships

New Product Launches

New Application Areas: Overview

Key Industry Trends Global Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Stationary Medical Devices Implanted Medical Devices Wearable External Medical Devices

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Telemedicine Medication Management Patient Monitoring Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Healthcare Providers Patients Government Authorities Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



North America Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product Type Stationary Medical Devices Implanted Medical Devices Wearable External Medical Devices

Market Analysis – By Application Telemedicine Medication Management Patient Monitoring Others

Market Analysis – By End User Healthcare Providers Patients Government Authorities Others

Market Analysis – By Country S. Canada



Continued…

