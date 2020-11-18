SPORTS APPAREL MARKET TO RECORD A ROBUST GROWTH RATE FOR THE COVID-19 PERIOD 2026

Sports apparel is mainly worn during workout sessions or while playing sports. They are designed to provide comfort and agility while performing physical movements. These apparel are made using breathable fabric that allows sweat to evaporate faster, helping the person wearing it remain fresh for long. Polyester, microfiber, calico, and spandex are some of the most commonly used fabrics in production of these clothing. Initially, the sports apparel was mostly worn by athletes but, with time, it has become quite common with regular gym-goers and other non-athletes.

The adoption of sports apparel has been quite high in the developed regions such as the U.S., Canada, and Germany, while emerging countries such as China, Brazil and India are catching up quickly.

Request for Report sample : https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13373

The global sports apparel market has witnessed significant growth over the years and is expected to grow at a steady pace during the forecasted period. This can be attributed to growing health awareness and increasing adoption of fitness activities such as aerobics, swimming, running, and yoga among consumers. Moreover, rise in participation of women in sports and fitness activities has paved the way for sports apparel.

Additionally, increase in disposable income and improvement in living standards in the emerging countries such as China and India along with rise in affinity of consumers in emerging economies toward health and fitness further boost the demand for fitness apparel. However, availability of low quality and counterfeit products restricts the growth of the global market. On the contrary, growth in demand for trendy and fashionable sports apparel and increase in popularity of sports apparel among children are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the sports apparel market.

The sports apparel market has been segmented based on end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of end user, the market is split into children, men, and women. Based on distribution channel, it is segmented into E-commerce, supermarket/hypermarket, brand outlets, and discount stores. On the basis of region, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the report include Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., Puma SE, Under Armour, Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Umbro Ltd., Fila, Inc, Lululemon Athletica Incorporation, New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc., and Columbia Sportswear Company.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing sports apparel market opportunities.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

• The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. • The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the sports apparel industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTATION

• By End User o Children

o Men

o Women

• By Distribution Channel

o E-commerce

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Brand Outlets

o Discount Stores

• By Region o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ Germany

§ France

§ UK

§ Italy

§ Spain

§ Rest of Europe

Covid 19 Impact [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/13373

o Asia-Pacific

§ China

§ India

§ Japan

§ Australia

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Brazil

§ South Africa

§ UAE

§ Rest of LAMEA