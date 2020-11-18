Torque Converter Market Size and Share 2020: Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Sales Revenue, Future Demands, Growth Factors and Drivers, Emerging Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2026

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The “Torque Converter Market” research report provides key statistics of the market status in terms of Torque Converter market size estimates and forecasts, growth rate. This report also covers key players of the market identified through their market share, product offerings. Further, the Torque Converter market research report strategical insights based on assessment of recent developments, strategy analysis of the players. It also covers drivers, opportunities and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

The Global Torque Converter market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Torque Converter market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Global Torque Converter market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including:

Exedy

Jatco

Yutaka Technologies

ACC Performance Products

Shantui

Subaru

Isuzu

Voith Turbo-Transmissions

Allison Transmission

Precision of New Hampton

ZF Friedrichshafen

Valeo

Schaeffler

BorgWarner

Twin Disc

Aisin AW

LuK USA LLC

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2014-2026) of the following regions are covered:

United States

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

Other Regions

The report mainly studies the size, recent trends and development status of the Torque Converter market, as well as investment opportunities, government policy, market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities), supply chain and competitive landscape. Technological innovation and advancement will further optimize the performance of the product, making it more widely used in downstream applications. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis (potential entrants, suppliers, substitutes, buyers, industry competitors) provides crucial information for knowing the Torque Converter market.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Single stage Turbine Torque Converter Overview and Price

Double stage Turbine Torque Converter

3 stage Turbine Torque Converter

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Automatic transmissions on automobiles

Forwarders and other heavy duty vehicles.

Marine propulsion systems

Industrial power transmission

Global Torque Converter Market Chapter-wise Analysis:

Chapter 1 provides an overview of Torque Converter market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of Torque Converter market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Torque Converter industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Torque Converter market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Torque Converter, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Torque Converter in each region.

Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Torque Converter in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Torque Converter. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

Chapter 10 provides clear insights into market dynamics.

Chapter 11 prospects the whole Torque Converter market, including the global production and revenue forecast, regional forecast. It also foresees the Torque Converter market by type and application.

Chapter 12 concludes the research findings and refines all the highlights of the study.

Chapter 13 introduces the research methodology and sources of research data for your understanding.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Torque Converter market?

What was the size of the emerging Torque Converter market by value in 2018?

What will be the size of the emerging Torque Converter market in 2026?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Torque Converter market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Torque Converter market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Torque Converter market?

What are the Torque Converter market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Torque Converter Industry?

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Torque Converter Market Forecast Period: 2019-2026

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Torque Converter market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Torque Converter Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Torque Converter

1.2 Torque Converter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Torque Converter Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (2014-2026)

1.2.2 The Market Profile of Type 1

1.2.3 The Market Profile of Type 2

1.2.4 The Market Profile of Type 3

1.3 Global Torque Converter Segment by Application

1.3.1 Torque Converter Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2014-2026)

1.3.2 The Market Profile of Application 1

1.3.3 The Market Profile of Application 2

1.3.4 The Market Profile of Application 3

1.4 Global Torque Converter Market by Region (2014-2026)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Torque Converter (2014-2026)

2 Global Torque Converter Market Landscape by Player

2.1 Global Torque Converter Production and Share by Player (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Torque Converter Revenue and Market Share by Player (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Torque Converter Average Price by Player (2014-2019)

2.4 Torque Converter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type by Player

2.5 Torque Converter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Torque Converter Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Torque Converter Market Share of Top 3 and Top 6 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Players Profiles

3.1 Company 1

3.1.1 Company 1 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.1.2 Torque Converter Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Company 1 Torque Converter Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.1.4 Company 1 Business Overview

3.2 Company 2

3.2.1 Company 2 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.2.2 Torque Converter Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Company 2 Torque Converter Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.2.4 Company 2 Business Overview

3.3 Company 3

3.3.1 Company 3 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.3.2 Torque Converter Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Company 3 Torque Converter Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.3.4 Company 3 Business Overview

3.4 Company 4

3.4.1 Company 4 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.4.2 Torque Converter Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Company 4 Torque Converter Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.4.4 Company 4 Business Overview

3.5 Company 5

3.5.1 Company 5 Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Competitors

3.5.2 Torque Converter Product Profiles, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Company 5 Torque Converter Market Performance (2014-2019)

3.5.4 Company 5 Business Overview

…………………………………………………………………..

4 Global Torque Converter Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5 Global Torque Converter Market Analysis by Application

6 Global Torque Converter Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2014-2019)

7 Global Torque Converter Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2014-2019)

8 Torque Converter Manufacturing Analysis

8.1 Torque Converter Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials Introduction

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.2.1 Labor Cost Analysis

8.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Torque Converter

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Torque Converter Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Raw Materials Sources of Torque Converter Major Players in 2018

9.3 Downstream Buyers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Opportunities

10.3.1 Advances in Innovation and Technology for Torque Converter

10.3.2 Increased Demand in Emerging Markets

10.4 Challenges

10.4.1 The Performance of Alternative Product Type is Getting Better and Better

10.4.2 Price Variance Caused by Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

10.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

10.5.2 Threat of Substitutes

10.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

11 Global Torque Converter Market Forecast (2019-2026)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

Detailed TOC of Global Torque Converter Market @ https://www.industryresearch.biz/TOC/14378621

