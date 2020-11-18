Dicaprylyl Carbonate Market Share, Growth Forecast- Global Industry Outlook 2029

Dicaprylyl Carbonate Market: Introduction.

Dicaprylyl carbonate is a personal care ingredient obtained from synthetic or natural sources. It is often classified as light dry emollient, non-greasy and fast-spreading as it has exceptional moisturizing ability. It has widespread applications in personal care and cosmetics industry as it offers multifunctional properties to the end-use product. It has the unique ability to boost collagen production which helps to heal the wrinkles and sagging skin and offers good performance in solubilizing crystalline UV filters, and hence, is widely used in sun care and anti-aging products. Dicaprylyl carbonate accounts for around 5-10% of the total personal care ingredient industry. Macro-economic factors such as disposable income, increased per capita personal care spending, millennial population and internet penetration further uplifts the growth of dicaprylyl carbonate market globally. Dicaprylyl Carbonate market is likely to witness higher single-digit growth over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Dicaprylyl Carbonate Market: Market Dynamics

Dicaprylyl carbonate market is primarily driven by widespread demand of emollient in personal care and cosmetic formulations. Growing consumer demand for anti-aging products to reduce and delay aging sign, growing demand for sun care products and ever-growing color cosmetic industry are the major factors contributing to the growth of dicaprylyl carbonate market. Moreover, the growing applications of dicaprylyl carbonate in hair care products, spray oils, antiperspirants and deodorants, and make-up removers are also fueling the growth of dicaprylyl carbonate in the forecast period. Due to the rapid modernization and urbanization, the market for dicaprylyl carbonate is expected to have high pace growth during the forecast period. In addition to this, dicaprylyl carbonate act as a multifunctional ingredient providing numerous functions in one formulation and has high spreadability compared to other emollient which gives it an edge over other emollients. Also, growing prevalence of natural ingredients is likely to propagate the demand for dicaprylyl carbonate globally. However, factors such as overuse of dicaprylyl carbonate products are harmful to the skin and may cause a burning sensation in the eyes which can hinder the growth of dicaprylyl carbonate market in the upcoming years. Also, high cost of dicaprylyl carbonate and the advent of potential alternates such as propanediol dicaprylate further dampens the growth of the dicaprylyl carbonate.

Dicaprylyl Carbonate Market: Segmentation

Based on the source type, the global Dicaprylyl Carbonate Market is segmented as:

Synthetic

Natural

Based on the product, the global Dicaprylyl Carbonate Market is segmented as:

Leave-on

Rinse-off

Based on the application, the global Dicaprylyl Carbonate Market is segmented as:

Skin care products

Haircare products

Sun care products

Deodorants and antiperspirants

Color Cosmetics

Baby care and cleansing

Others

Dicaprylyl Carbonate Market: Regional Outlook

Global Dicaprylyl Carbonate market is divided into six regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA. Among the regions mentioned above, Europe holds a prominent share with the presence of large manufacturing bases of key players and personal care and cosmetic formulators in the region. North America, on the other hand, is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period due to the saturation of personal care and cosmetic industry in the region. Also, personal care and cosmetic industry in countries like Japan and South Korea has matured and is expected to showcase a moderate growth in the coming years. China, on the other hand, with presence of wide color cosmetic industry is expected to showcase growth higher than that of global dicaprylyl carbonate average. However, emerging countries like Brazil, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam has become an epicenter for personal care and cosmetic formulators for leveraging the advantage of potential market. Demand for dicaprylyl carbonate in Middle East and Africa is mainly driven by high demand for halal-certified personal care products and natural ingredients and is anticipated to grow at a rate of global dicaprylyl carbonate market.

Dicaprylyl Carbonate Market: Market stakeholders

Key market manufacturers in the global dicaprylyl carbonate market are BASF SE, Lonza Group Ltd, Evonik Personal Care, Haihang Industry Co., Ltd., Hallstar, Isochem Company, Sunjin Chemical, Yantai Aurora Chemical, and Sasol Chemicals, amongst others. Dicaprylyl carbonate market consists of well-diversified global and regional players with the global vendors ruling the market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the dicaprylyl carbonate market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The dicaprylyl carbonate market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, source types, applications, and functionality.

