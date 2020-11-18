Optical Lens Edger Industry Fortune Business Insights report presents you analysis of market size, share

Growing prevalence of diabetes will favor the global optical lens edger market growth between 2019 and 2026. According to projections made by the International Diabetes Federation, in 2017, around 425 million adults were affected by diabetes and by 2045, this number will rise to 629 million. The WHO states that diabetes is the leading cause of eye-related disorders such as diabetic retinopathy, which progressively damages the patient’s retinal blood vessels. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that more than 4 million Americans have diabetic retinopathy and about 40% of them are in danger of losing their eyesight. Increasing incidence rate of diabetes and related diseases will spike the demand for optical lens edger, expanding the global optical lens edger market size.

Major Table of Content For Optical Lens Edger Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics

Key Insights Global Optical Lens Edger Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Optical Lens Edger Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Optical Lens Edger Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Optical Lens Edger Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Middle East and Africa Optical Lens Edger Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Optical Lens Edger Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

