Generator Monitoring and Management Market Next Big Thing ABB, Asentria Corporation, Avnet, Cummins, Monico

Generator monitoring and management systems provide functions such as remote start or stop of the generator. This system helps to prevent faults that are costly to repair, reduce maintenance costs through predictive maintenance, improve generator performance, lessen the service downtime, identify fuel consumption, and allow users to provide a quick response to service problems. These are some of the factors which boost the growth of the generator monitoring and management market. However, the high installation cost is the key hindering factor for the generator monitoring and management market growth. Further, advancement in technology and continuous innovation in product, and increasing use of IoT sensors and M2M in monitoring and management systems to ensure efficient operations is expected to fuel the generator monitoring and management market growth in the coming years.

Leading Generator Monitoring and Management Market Players:

ABB, Asentria Corporation, Avnet, Inc., Cummins Inc., Monico, Inc., OMNICOMM, Siemens AG, Technoton, Westell Technologies, Inc., Yokogawa Corporation

Generator monitoring and management system include hardware and software that monitors the status of a generator. It provides fuel status, including fuel pressure and fuel consumption, and monitors and measures amperage, RMS, PR, RMO, voltage, and other parameters. Generator monitoring and management help to improve performance and achieve results; it also reduces maintenance costs and maximizes generator life. Thereby, rising installation of these systems among the end-user which drives the growth of the generator monitoring and management market. Moreover, the growing adoption smart system and the need for mobile application-based generator monitoring are also triggering the growth of the generator monitoring and management market.

The “Global Generator Monitoring and Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the generator monitoring and management industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview generator monitoring and management market with detailed market segmentation as component, end-user, and geography. The global generator monitoring and management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading generator monitoring and management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the generator monitoring and management market.

The global generator monitoring and management market is segmented on the basis of component, end-user. On the basis of component the market is segmented as hardware, software. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as utility, oil and gas, metals and mining, marine, manufacturing, telecom, healthcare, commercial, others.

