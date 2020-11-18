Helicopters Market Explored In the Latest Research by Key Player Enstrom Helicopter, Kaman, Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin, MD Helicopters, Robinson Helicopter Company, Russian Helicopters

The “Global Helicopters Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the aerospace and defense industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of helicopters market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, point of sale, and geography. The global helicopters market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading helicopters market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The helicopters are attracting high demand with increasing applications in the military and commercial segments. Light helicopters are increasingly being used in transport and offshore applications. Focus on military modernization in various countries is generating demand for military helicopters. The sharp demand from the emergency and rescue segment is also expected to contribute profoundly to the market growth in the future.

The List of Companies:

1.Airbus S.A.S.

2.Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd. (AVIC)

3.Bell Textron Inc.

4.Enstrom Helicopter Corp.

5.Kaman Corporation

6.Leonardo S.p.A.

7.Lockheed Martin Corporation

8.MD Helicopters, Inc. (MDHI)

9.Robinson Helicopter Company

10.Russian Helicopters (Rostec)

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global helicopters market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The helicopters market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The helicopters market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing defense budgets and demand for military helicopters. Emergency medical services (EMS) hospitals are also witnessing high demand, thereby fueling market growth. However, strict regulatory norms concerning component manufacturing may hamper the growth of the helicopters market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, with the commercialization of urban air mobility, the market players can expect growth opportunities in terms of revenue.

The global helicopters market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and point of sale. Based on type, the market is segmented as military and civil & commercial. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as executive and private transport, medical and rescue services, security services, energy services, utility, and defense. The market on the basis of the point of sale is classified as OEM and aftermarket.

The report analyzes factors affecting helicopters market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the helicopters market in these regions.

