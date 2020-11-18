Big Boom in UV Lamp Market Projected Industry Growths to 2027 | Alpha-Cure Ltd., Danaher Corp., Halma Plc

The UV Lamp Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading UV Lamp market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

UV lamps are essential lamps emitting ultraviolet radiation with a wavelength ranging from 400 to 100 nm. In principle, UV light is classified into three wavelengths: UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C. This report covers UV-C, also known as germicidal UV-with wavelengths ranging from 100 nm to 280 nm-with the aim of disinfecting or deactivating the DNA and RNA of bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. Growing awareness about water disinfection systems based on UV lamps as a safe, chemical-free way of treating water has broadened the opportunities for UV lamp manufacturers.

Top Key Players:- Alpha-Cure Ltd., Danaher Corp., Halma Plc, Heraeus Holding GmbH, IST Metz GmbH, Kuraray Co. Ltd., OSRAM Licht AG, Severn Trent Plc, Signify Netherlands BV, Xylem Inc.

UV lamps harness the power of ultraviolet (UV) light that is widely used every day in a plethora of applications and is measured as UVA, UVB, or UVC emissions over a range of 10 nm to 400 nm. A hotbed has been created for the extensive application of UV lamps in germicidal UV lamps, UV air treatment, UV curing lamps, UV tanning lamps, ballast water treatment lamps, and phototherapy lamps have been creating a hotbed of growth opportunities for stakeholders. The growth of the global market for UV lamps is driven primarily by increasing industrial development and stringent government regulations.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the UV Lamp industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global UV lamp market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type, the UV lamp market is segmented into: UV LED Lamp, and UV Mercury Lamp. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into: Medical Phototherapy, Analytical Instrument, Tanning, Water Treatment, Air Purification, UV Curing, Biomedical Applications, and Others.

The report analyzes factors affecting UV Lamp market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the UV Lamp market in these regions.

