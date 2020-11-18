Electronic Design Automation Market Expected to Reach Tremendous Growth by 2027

The global electronic design automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$28.27 Bn by 2027.

In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in the electronic design automation market. The major reason for this is the huge electronics and semiconductor hub in China coupled with the large population density of the region. Also China accounts for the largest shipments for semiconductors across the world, the new market initiatives and strategic partnerships are expected to continue during the forecast period, contributing to high growth of electronic design automation market in the region.

Top Key Players:- Agnisys Inc.,Aldec, Inc.,Autodesk, Inc.,Cadence Design Systems, Inc.,Labcenter Electronics Ltd.,Keysight Technologies,Mentor Graphics Corporation,Silvaco, Inc.,Synopsys, Inc.,Zuken Inc.

Europe is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Europe being a technologically advanced region, bags immense investment opportunities. Further, the growth in innovation and research on electronic devices in Europe is projected to remarkably contribute towards the growth of EDA market during the forecast period. Further, robust automotive industry and ongoing technological developments is opportunistic for the market in the region.

The report segments the global electronic design automation market as follows:

Global Electronic Design Automation Market – By Type

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

Semiconductor IP (SIP)

IC Physical Design & Verification

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM)

Global Electronic Design Automation Market – By Application

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Telecom

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Rising complexities and cost challenges faced by the industries for implementation of expensive complex designs is key influencer driving the demand of advanced EDA (Electronic Design Automation) tools. The EDA software are specifically designed for electronic systems that includes printed circuit boards and integrated circuits. The tools offered by this software function collaboratively in a design flow, which is further used by the chip designers for designing an analysis of entire semiconductor chips. As the modern semiconductor chips comprises of myriad components and complex designs, the EDA tools have become an essential for the designers.

Key findings of the study:

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to account the largest electronic design automation market share and would register a CAGR of 13.0%

Based on the type, SIP is projected to dominate the electronic design automation market

Consumer electronics led the electronic design automation market by application in 2018

