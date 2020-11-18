Electric water Heater Market Huge Growth Opportunity between 2020-2027

Electric water heater market on a global scenario was valued at US$ 14,078.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 21,478.7 Mn by 2027.

Water heating accounts for a considerable proportion of domestic energy use in all economies. The electric storages water heater comes in two product types, such as storage electric water heater and non-storage water heater. The electric storages water heater used where the electric element provides heating, and they are used in homes and businesses. While the non-storage water heater includes an instantaneous water heater, which heats the water instantly, such types of heaters are best suited for homes. It can lessen water heating costs by half as it is able to adjust the amount of electricity required to warm up the water.

Top Key Players:- A. O. Smith Corporation, Ariston Thermo Group SpA, Bosch Group, Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd, Midea Group Co., Ltd, Siemens AG, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG, and Whirlpool Corporation

The market players present in the electric water heater market are mainly focusing on strategic partnerships through collaborations. By signing a partnership across North America, it permits the company to maintain its brand name globally. For instance, in 2018, Servicewhale & Bradford White teamed up to improve the shopping way for homeowners in plumbing/HVAC contractor services. The partnership would enable Bradford White installing contractors to deliver real; custom quotes to homeowners shopping for water heater replacements automatically online.

The growing construction activities and development of the building infrastructure are driving the electric water heating demand across commercial establishments in the European countries. On the other hand, demand for solar water heaters is rising among the South American and the Middle East and African countries. Several governments in these regions are subsidizing on procuring solar power water heaters, which is enabling the individuals to adopt the same quickly. Also, governments are creating awareness related to the benefits of solar power, such as renewable and environmentally friendly energy.

The report segments the global electric water heater market as follows:

Global Electric Water Heater Market – By Product

Storage

Non-storage

Global Electric Water Heater Market – By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The electric water heater market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the global electric water heater market. Whereas, APAC, followed by Europe, holds the highest market share in the electric water heater market in 2018.

