In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand Analysis, Emerging Trends, Top Key Manufacturers and Global Forecast To 2026

The Global In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market is predicted to reach USD 9.92 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period. The growing advancements in IFEC technologies to enhance the overall aircraft performance will accelerate in-flight entertainment & connectivity market trends.

The rising focus of manufacturers towards safety operations to benefit passengers will have a positive impact on the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing demand for hassle-free internet access, web browsing, and video streaming in flights will spur new opportunities for the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Acquisition of Collins by digEcor to Aid Market Expansion:-

digEcor, a passenger solutions service company announced the acquisition of Collins’ commercial inflight entertainment (IFE) business, making it the third biggest IFE player in the market. The deal between the two companies will bolster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. The Collins’ PAVES family of seatback and overhead IFE systems, as well as PAVES On-demand, Total Entertainment System (TES), Enhanced Total Entertainment System (ETES) and content services, along with the combination of digEcor’s GLIDE, Engage, power, PSS and lighting products will boost the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market revenue in the foreseeable future. Moreover, CEO of digEcor, David Withers, said in a statement, “Collins deal will position us as “the number three player in the IFE market – and we are not stopping there. We will achieve our vision of taking the passenger experience to the next level by collectively bringing the right new technology to market and leveraging our engineering expertise and proven ability to rapidly develop and certify new products.”

The Report List the Main Companies Operating in the IFEC Market:-

Safran

Thales Group

Astronics Corporation

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

Viasat, Inc.

FDS Avionics Corp.

Burrana Pty Ltd

Lufthansa Systems GmbH

Market Restraint :

High Complexities of IFEC System to Restrict Market Growth:-

One of the biggest challenges faced by the OEMs to deliver in-flight entertainment & connectivity system at minimum weight, minimum volume, along with less maintenance cost. This factor will subsequently dampen the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The IFEC systems. The IFEC systems include expensive hardware, which comprises of wires, displays, monitors, actuators, gaming consoles, and others. Likewise, the high cost of the aircraft hardware and product innovation will consequently restrict the growth of the market.

An Outline of the Global Landscape:-

Analyzing the size of the Global In-Flight Entertainment and Connectivity or IFEC Market on the basis of value and volume.

Technological Advancement and product developments.

Deeply profiling future prospects and historical data base by complete industry research.

Worldwide manufacturing analysis and supply chain.

Extensive analysis of the market emerging trends and technology assessment.

Exhaustive coverage of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, threats, limitations, and prospects.

Detailed insights on the upcoming R&D product launches, sales, revenue, size, share and product consumption in the market.

Regional Analysis:

Presence of Hefty Manufacturers to Encourage Growth in North America:-

The market in North America stood at USD 1.70 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to the presence of major OEMs in the region. Europe is predicted to witness high demand for IFEC systems in the foreseeable future owing to the rising emphasis for the advancement of in-flight entertainment & connectivity by manufacturers. Asia Pacific is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period due to the surge in commercial aircraft deliveries in developing countries such as India and China.

