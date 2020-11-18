Kraft Liner Market 2020: Industry Research, Regional Outlook, Leading Companies, Product, End Users for the Forecast Period 2020-2026 | Mondi Group, Graphic Packaging International, DS Smith

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Kraft Liner Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Kraft Liner market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Kraft Liner market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Kraft Liner market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Kraft Liner market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Kraft Liner report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Kraft Liner report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Kraft Liner market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Kraft Liner market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Kraft Liner market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Kraft Liner market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Kraft Liner market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Mondi Group, Graphic Packaging International, DS Smith, Papelera Carbó, Smurfit Kappa, SCA, Paper Vantage Point Pvt. Ltd., Hantover, Stora Enso, Uncoated Woodfree Paper, Knam Marketing Pvt Ltd

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Kraft Liner market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Kraft Liner industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Kraft Liner market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Kraft Liner market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Kraft Liner market?

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Kraft Liner Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Kraft Liner Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 GSM < 80

1.3.3 GSM 80 to 160

1.3.4 GSM > 160

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Kraft Liner Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Pharmaceutical

1.4.3 Textile

1.4.4 Consumer Electronics

1.4.5 Household

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Kraft Liner Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.1 Global Kraft Liner Revenue (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Kraft Liner Sales (2015-2026)

2.2 Kraft Liner Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Kraft Liner Sales by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Kraft Liner Revenue by Regions (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Kraft Liner Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.4 Kraft Liner Industry Trends

2.4.1 Kraft Liner Market Top Trends

2.4.2 Market Drivers

2.4.3 Kraft Liner Market Challenges 2.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.5 Primary Interviews with Key Kraft Liner Players: Views for Future

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Kraft Liner Manufacturers by Sales (2015-2020)

3.1.1 Global Kraft Liner Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Kraft Liner Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Kraft Liner Sales in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Kraft Liner by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Kraft Liner Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Kraft Liner Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Kraft Liner Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Kraft Liner as of 2019)

3.4 Global Kraft Liner Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Kraft Liner Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Kraft Liner Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Kraft Liner Product Offered 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Kraft Liner Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Kraft Liner Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Kraft Liner Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.4 Kraft Liner Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.1 Global Kraft Liner Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Kraft Liner Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Kraft Liner Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.4 Kraft Liner Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Kraft Liner Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Kraft Liner Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Kraft Liner Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Kraft Liner Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.4 Kraft Liner Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Kraft Liner Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Kraft Liner Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Kraft Liner Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.4 Kraft Liner Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Kraft Liner Breakdown Data by Company

6.2 North America Kraft Liner Breakdown Data by Type

6.3 North America Kraft Liner Breakdown Data by Application

6.4 North America Kraft Liner Breakdown Data by Countries

6.4.1 North America Kraft Liner Sales by Countries

6.4.2 North America Kraft Liner Revenue by Countries

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Kraft Liner Breakdown Data by Company

7.2 Europe Kraft Liner Breakdown Data by Type

7.3 Europe Kraft Liner Breakdown Data by Application

7.4 Europe Kraft Liner Breakdown Data by Countries

7.4.1 Europe Kraft Liner Sales by Countries

7.4.2 Europe Kraft Liner Revenue by Countries

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Kraft Liner Breakdown Data by Company

8.2 Asia Pacific Kraft Liner Breakdown Data by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Kraft Liner Breakdown Data by Application

8.4 Asia Pacific Kraft Liner Breakdown Data by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Kraft Liner Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Kraft Liner Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Kraft Liner Breakdown Data by Company

9.2 Latin America Kraft Liner Breakdown Data by Type

9.3 Latin America Kraft Liner Breakdown Data by Application

9.4 Latin America Kraft Liner Breakdown Data by Countries

9.4.1 Latin America Kraft Liner Sales by Countries

9.4.2 Latin America Kraft Liner Revenue by Countries

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Kraft Liner Breakdown Data by Type

10.2 Middle East and Africa Kraft Liner Breakdown Data by Application

10.3 Middle East and Africa Kraft Liner Breakdown Data by Countries

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Kraft Liner Sales by Countries

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Kraft Liner Revenue by Countries

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

10.3.5 U.A.E

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Mondi Group

11.1.1 Mondi Group Corporation Information

11.1.2 Mondi Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.1.3 Mondi Group Kraft Liner Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Mondi Group Kraft Liner Products and Services

11.1.5 Mondi Group SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Mondi Group Recent Developments

11.2 Graphic Packaging International

11.2.1 Graphic Packaging International Corporation Information

11.2.2 Graphic Packaging International Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.2.3 Graphic Packaging International Kraft Liner Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Graphic Packaging International Kraft Liner Products and Services

11.2.5 Graphic Packaging International SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Graphic Packaging International Recent Developments

11.3 DS Smith

11.3.1 DS Smith Corporation Information

11.3.2 DS Smith Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.3.3 DS Smith Kraft Liner Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 DS Smith Kraft Liner Products and Services

11.3.5 DS Smith SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 DS Smith Recent Developments

11.4 Papelera Carbó

11.4.1 Papelera Carbó Corporation Information

11.4.2 Papelera Carbó Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.4.3 Papelera Carbó Kraft Liner Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Papelera Carbó Kraft Liner Products and Services

11.4.5 Papelera Carbó SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Papelera Carbó Recent Developments

11.5 Smurfit Kappa

11.5.1 Smurfit Kappa Corporation Information

11.5.2 Smurfit Kappa Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.5.3 Smurfit Kappa Kraft Liner Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Smurfit Kappa Kraft Liner Products and Services

11.5.5 Smurfit Kappa SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Smurfit Kappa Recent Developments

11.6 SCA

11.6.1 SCA Corporation Information

11.6.2 SCA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.6.3 SCA Kraft Liner Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 SCA Kraft Liner Products and Services

11.6.5 SCA SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 SCA Recent Developments

11.7 Paper Vantage Point Pvt. Ltd.

11.7.1 Paper Vantage Point Pvt. Ltd. Corporation Information

11.7.2 Paper Vantage Point Pvt. Ltd. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.7.3 Paper Vantage Point Pvt. Ltd. Kraft Liner Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Paper Vantage Point Pvt. Ltd. Kraft Liner Products and Services

11.7.5 Paper Vantage Point Pvt. Ltd. SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Paper Vantage Point Pvt. Ltd. Recent Developments

11.8 Hantover

11.8.1 Hantover Corporation Information

11.8.2 Hantover Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.8.3 Hantover Kraft Liner Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Hantover Kraft Liner Products and Services

11.8.5 Hantover SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Hantover Recent Developments

11.9 Stora Enso

11.9.1 Stora Enso Corporation Information

11.9.2 Stora Enso Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.9.3 Stora Enso Kraft Liner Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Stora Enso Kraft Liner Products and Services

11.9.5 Stora Enso SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Stora Enso Recent Developments

11.10 Uncoated Woodfree Paper

11.10.1 Uncoated Woodfree Paper Corporation Information

11.10.2 Uncoated Woodfree Paper Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.10.3 Uncoated Woodfree Paper Kraft Liner Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Uncoated Woodfree Paper Kraft Liner Products and Services

11.10.5 Uncoated Woodfree Paper SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Uncoated Woodfree Paper Recent Developments

11.11 Knam Marketing Pvt Ltd

11.11.1 Knam Marketing Pvt Ltd Corporation Information

11.11.2 Knam Marketing Pvt Ltd Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

11.11.3 Knam Marketing Pvt Ltd Kraft Liner Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.11.4 Knam Marketing Pvt Ltd Kraft Liner Products and Services

11.11.5 Knam Marketing Pvt Ltd SWOT Analysis

11.11.6 Knam Marketing Pvt Ltd Recent Developments

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 12.1 Supply Chain Analysis 12.2 Sales Channels Analysis

12.2.1 Kraft Liner Sales Channels

12.2.2 Kraft Liner Distributors

12.3 Kraft Liner Customers

13 Estimates and Projections by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Kraft Liner Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Kraft Liner Sales Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Kraft Liner Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026) 13.2 North America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.1 North America Kraft Liner Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.2 North America Kraft Liner Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.2.3 North America Kraft Liner Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.3 Europe Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.1 Europe Kraft Liner Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.2 Europe Kraft Liner Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.3.3 Europe Kraft Liner Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.4 Asia Pacific Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.1 Asia Pacific Kraft Liner Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.2 Asia Pacific Kraft Liner Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.4.3 Asia Pacific Kraft Liner Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 13.5 Latin America Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.1 Latin America Kraft Liner Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.2 Latin America Kraft Liner Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.5.3 Latin America Kraft Liner Size Forecast by County (2021-2026) 13.6 Middle East and Africa Market Forecast

13.6.1 Middle East and Africa Kraft Liner Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.2 Middle East and Africa Kraft Liner Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

13.6.3 Middle East and Africa Kraft Liner Size Forecast by County (2021-2026)

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

