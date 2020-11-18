Share Registry Services Market – New Investments Expected to boost the Demand by 2025

Latest Research Study on Share Registry Services Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Share Registry Services Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Share Registry Services. Demand from top notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on COVID-19. Check Demand Determinants section for more information.

Share registry is the entity that provides the share related services to the shareholder on the behalf of the company. The services including the global share registry are transferring share, issuance of share, registration, keeping record safely, and share management. Increasing adoption of end to end registry systems will help to boost global share registry services.

Players Includes:

Computershare (Australia), Link Group (Australia), Advanced Share Registry (Australia), Security Transfer Australia (Australia), Automic Pty Ltd. (Australia), Mainstream Group Holdings Limited (Australia), Equiniti (United Kingdom), Tricor (Malaysia), Boardroom (Singapore) and CDC Share Registrar Services Limited (CDC) (Pakistan)

Market Trend

Increasing Awareness about Share Investment

Increasing Adoption of End to End Registry System

Market Drivers

Simplified Transfer and Issuance of Share

Rising Demand of Share registry

Opportunities

Increasing Demand in Emerging Nations

Introduction to Artificial and Automated Share Registry

Restraints

Lack of Knowledge about Share Registry

Registry Solution Reliability

Challenges

Growing Concern Regarding Financial Data Protection

Market size by Revenue is expected to grow in 2020 as demand is anticipated to be moderately affected by the outbreak of COVID-19.



The Global IoT in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Issue Registry, Corporate Shareholder Services, Mutual Fund Services, Registry Management (Treasury, Meetings, Corporate Actions, Others), Reporting & analytics (Shareholder Communications – Print & Mail, Daily Reports), Others), Functions (Issue Registry, Corporate Shareholder Services, Mutual Fund Services, Reporting & analytics, Registry Management (Treasury, Meetings, Corporate Actions), Others), End User (Issuers, Investors)

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Share Registry Services Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Share Registry Services Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



