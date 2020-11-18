Potato Flakes Market Forecast to 2027 – SHILOH FARMS, BOB’S RED MILL, IDAHOAN FOODS, AUGASON FARMS, MCCAIN FOODS LIMITED, UNILEVER

Potato flakes are flat chunks of mashed potatoes prepared by drying the mashed potatoes on drum dryers. They are light and easily digestible. Potato flakes are frequently used as substitutes to various flours such as corn flour, wheat flour, etc. In many households, potato flakes are used in the preparation of instant mash potatoes. They are also used on a commercial scale to produce pasta, croquettes, potato snacks, etc. Potato flakes are commonly used as thickeners in chocolate milk, gravies, frozen desserts, etc.

The use of potato flakes in food and beverage industries as active ingredients in the production of potato-based snacks such as potato chips, pancakes, and patties and the growing demand for convenience foods is anticipated to drive the demand for potato flakes. In the food and beverage industry it is also used as a binding agent in making fish, meat, and vegetable patties, cakes, and sausages. They also play an essential role as thickener in manufacturing instant soups, broths, sauces, and stews. The growing demand for convenience food-stuffs has led to significant demand for ingredients such as potato flakes. The proliferation of restaurant business, fast food chains, and bakeries are also expected to generate substantial demand for potato flakes in the future. The growing likeability for potatoes snacks and potato flakes based products among people of all age groups is anticipated to drive the demand for potato flakes.

The List of Companies:

– SHILOH FARMS

– BOB’S RED MILL

– IDAHOAN FOODS, LLC

– AUGASON FARMS

– MCCAIN FOODS LIMITED

– UNILEVER

– EMSLAND GROUP

– BARRY FARM FOODS

– OY BöRJE NORRGåRD AB

– HARVESTON FARMS

The latest research report on the “Potato Flakes Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Potato Flakes market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Potato Flakes market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Potato Flakes Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Potato Flakes market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Potato Flakes Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Potato Flakes Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Potato Flakes Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

