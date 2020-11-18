Food Supplement Ingredients Market Forecast to 2027 – BASF SE, GROUPE DANONE S.A., NESTLE, KONINKLIJKE DSM N.V., NUTRI-FORCE NUTRITION

Food supplements are ingredients added to dietary supplements to enhance their nutritional value. They may include minerals, micro-nutrients, vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids such as omega-3, and omega-6, and probiotics. Other ingredients in food supplements include binders, fillers, flavoring agents, etc. Food supplements are available as capsules, tablets, powders, gummies, and powders as well as energy bars and drinks. Food supplements play an important role in averting nutritional deficiencies and ensuring that daily nutritional requirements are met.

Rapid urbanization, fast-paced lifestyles, unhealthy food choices, and increasing prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, anemia, and nutritional deficiencies have led to significant demand for food supplements and subsequently generated significant opportunities for the food supplement ingredients market. The growing demand for food supplements for athletes, geriatric population, and children is expected to boost the sales of food supplement ingredients. Moreover, the fortification of food products such as oats, cereals, bread, milk, dairy products, edible oil, flour, and energy drinks is expected to augment the growth of the global food supplement ingredients market. In the European region, food supplements are regulated as foods. Legislations on food supplements regulate the uses of ingredients used in manufacturing food supplements. Harmonized rules have been established to protect consumers from potential health risks by identifying and listing substances that are known or suspected to have ill-effects on human health and thereby controlling their uses.

The List of Companies:

– BASF SE

– GROUPE DANONE S.A.

– NESTLE

– KONINKLIJKE DSM N.V.

– NUTRI-FORCE NUTRITION

– SUNFOOD NUTRACEUTICALS

– JW NUTRITIONAL

– AMWAY

– CAPSUGEL

– PFIZER CONSUMER HEALTHCARE

The latest research report on the “Food Supplement Ingredients Market – Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2020 – 2027” provides a comprehensive assessment of the Food Supplement Ingredients market for the forecast period from 2020 to 2027, including market values for the years 2018 and 2019. The investigative report provides a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various segments in the Food Supplement Ingredients market based on product type, application, and end-use across numerous countries around the world. Further, the report also provides insights into market developments, trends, supply and demand changes across various regions across the globe. Thereby, the report provides a holistic view on the Food Supplement Ingredients Market in order to help decision makers with various strategic insights and future outlook. The Food Supplement Ingredients market is expected to witness continued growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

This is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Food Supplement Ingredients Market with a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Strategic Insights and Development plans are also discussed and manufacturing processes and cost structures analyzed. Food Supplement Ingredients Market import/export consumption, supply and demand figures and cost price and production value gross margins are also provided.

The report focuses on global major leading Food Supplement Ingredients Market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out.

