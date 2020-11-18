Broadcasting Equipment Market Insights and Trends 2018, Forecast to 2026

Although irregularity in content circulation, higher cost of broadcasting equipment, for example, audio-video mixers, cables and cameras, the vast capital cost is required while putting in the new broadcast facility along with the absence of standardized ways in content circulation are a few of the aspects that are limiting this market. Moreover, rivalry among the sellers in the worldwide market has expanded remarkably. This is because of the fall in cost and new entrants in the market that is further impeding the expansion.

There is a global preference in the direction of the software-based solutions that are high on speed also could be IP connected so that updating might be probable with little hardware replacement. North America and Europe are considered to be the most lucrative market owing to the adoption of advanced technology as well as more of the organization’s involvement in R&D programs to maintain peace with the competition. APAC in the approaching years holds new prospects owing to developing economies, growing awareness amid individuals regarding internet browsing as well as higher utilization of electronic items, for instance, tablets, smartphones, and television.

In April 2014, ATMRS declared it acquiring of Mississauga, Ontario-based SeaWell Networks one year after its noteworthy acquirement of Motorola Mobility’s Home division. SeaWell’s ABR (adaptive bit rate) streaming technologies in addition to the ability of its network & cloud business were integrated into ATMRS’s. This collective portfolio of ad insertion solutions, multiscreen and IP video enabled the advertising services and next-gen TV. These solutions helped to enhance IP video by reaching new levels of personalization and interactivity. They are moreover streamlining video distribution all over several devices, whilst minimizing the complexity and cost of manifold IP streaming programs for multiple device types.

The prominent market players leading the overall market are ATMRS Enterprise Inc., Alcatel-Lucent SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Brightcove Inc., Harmonic Inc., Ericsson A.B., SeaChange International Inc., Microsoft Corp. along with ZTE Corp. A few other market players operating in the overall market are Anevia, Alticast Solutions, Azuki Systems Inc., Ateme, Elemental Technologies, Edgeware AB, Imagine Communications, Envivio Inc., Seawell Networks Inc., Minerva Networks, UTStarcom Inc., Thomson Video Networks and Verimatrix Inc. These market players are contributing to research and development activities integrate compression techniques and new technologies in their systems in addition to develop novel products to boost their market share in the worldwide broadcast equipment market.