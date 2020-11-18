LED Dimmers Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025 | Acuity Brands, OSRAM, Cree

LED dimmers are the electronic devices that are connected to the LED (light fixture). LED dimmers are used to control the brightness of the LED by controlling its voltage. Traditionally, LED dimmers were used manually but now everything is turning into digital control protocols such as DMX512, DALI, and other Ethernet-based protocols. Lightening system is considered as one of the important things to make the live event successful. Thus, increasing live events across the globe are driving the market. Additionally, increasing promotional activities & incentives by many regional governments for LED lighting projects and increasing demand due to its advantages such as energy saving by 50% and increases the life span of LED are the factors that have been supplementing overall growth of the market. However, lack of awareness about led dimming in many geographical regions, intense competition among established players and lack of skilled labors are limiting the market.

Latest released the research study on Global LED Dimmers Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. LED Dimmers Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the LED Dimmers. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Acuity Brands (United States),Hubbell Control Solutions (United States),Philips Lighting (Netherlands),Lutron Electronics Company (United States),Leviton (United States),OSRAM (Germany),Cooper Controls (Eaton) (United States),ABB (Switzerland),Cree Inc. (United States),GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (United States).

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Wired LED Dimmers, Wireless LED Dimmers), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others), Dimmer Type (Rheostat Dimmer, Saltwater Dimmer, Autotransformer Dimmer, Solid-State Dimmer, Others), Controlling Type (Remote Control, Manual Control), Patching Type (Hard Patch, Soft Patch)

Market Drivers:

Increasing Promotional Activities and Incentives by Many Regional Governments for LED Lighting Projects

Increasing Demand due to its Advantages such as Energy Saving by 50% AND Increases Life Span of LED

Market Trends:

Rising Trend for Integration of PSR and PFC into LED drivers

Restraints

Lack of Awareness in Many Geographical Region

Opportunities

Increasing Demand from Asian Countries due to Increasing Live Events

An Emergence of IoT LED Dimmer with Android Controlling Application

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global LED Dimmers Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



