Aircraft Antenna Market Overview, Regional Segmentation, Application, Trends, Types, Dynamic Outlook and Research Forecast 2020 to 2026

The report further mentions that the Aircraft Antenna Market Size is projected to reach USD 626.6 million by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 7.49% during the forecast period. However, it stood at USD 472.4 million in 2018.

The Global Aircraft Antenna Market is set to gain momentum from the introduction to aerospace 3D printing technology. It is extensively used to fabricate complex structures. Unlike the traditional fabrication technology, 3D printing possesses several benefits, such as cost-effectiveness and availability of lightweight aircraft antennas. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recently published report, titled, “Aircraft Antenna Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing), By Frequency Band (VHF & UHF Band, Ka/Ku/K Band, HF Band, X Band, and C Band Others), By End-User (OEM, Aftermarket), By Application (Communication, Navigation & Surveillance) and Regional Forecast 2019 to 2026.”

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Demand for Military UAVs to Drive Growth

Numerous countries are experiencing high investments in the development of top-quality drones and military unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for aiding in various battlefield applications. Besides, the number of research and development activities is rising at a rapid rate. For receiving and transmitting communication signals, UAVs require a specific amount of electronic components. It consists of transponder antennas. UAV antennas also serve many applications, namely, reconnaissance, surveillance, and signal intelligence. These factors would propel the aircraft antenna market growth in the coming years. However, the number of aircraft delivery is declining. It may hamper growth.

Segment:

VHF & UHF Segment to Lead Backed by Rising Usage of Wireless Communication Technology:-

In terms of frequency band, the market is segregated into X band, C band, Ka/Ku/K band, very high frequency (VHF) & ultra-high frequency (UHF) band, and others. Out of these, the VHF and UHF segment is expected to showcase the dominance in the market owing to the rising utilization of in-flight wireless communication technology. The demand for UHF bands would upsurge because of their ability to provide in-flight radio communications and television broadcasting. The X band segment generated 17% aircraft antenna market share in 2018 on account of the its increasing usage during in-flight radar communication.

Aircraft Antenna Market Key Players:-

Harris Corporation

Azimut Benetti S.p.A.

McMurdo Limited

Antcom Corporation

TECOM Investment FZ‐LLC

The Boeing Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Cobham plc

Other key market players

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Increase Sales by Launching Unique Products:-

The market consists of several big, medium, and small enterprises. They are focusing on new product launches to boost sales and gain more consumer bases. They’re also keeping up with the latest market trends for fulfilling the demand of the masses. Below is one of the significant industry developments:

May 2019: The Boeing Company launched its latest flat satellite communications (SATCOM) broadband antenna. It would aid in getting high-speed data in the military aircraft. Production of the same would begin in 2020.

