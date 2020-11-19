New Research Report on: Coated Fabric Market Size, Growth Outlook, Business Development Analysis and Top Manufacturers

The automotive coated fabric is used in vehicles to enhance the appearance and feel of the its interior. The materials used to coat or process the fabric include resins, PVC, rubber, lacquer, plastics, and oil or varnish finishes. The automotive coated fabric used in vehicles is anti-corrosive, water resistant, UV resistant, rot-proof, and oil-repellent. OMNOVA is a supplier of auto OEMs with high-performance coated fabric, supplying across the world. Most of the automotive manufacturers use OMNAVA coated fabric upholsteries for their impressive design, environmental features, low emissions, appearance, durable performance, and excellent touch.

The chemical industry has undergone tremendous changes over the past decade. Armed with an extensive and diverse range of products, the industry has found prolific success in developing as well as developed economies. Post the economic recession of 2007, this industry has grown at a steady pace. Spreading awareness about environmental issues and evolving consumer preferences are positively impacting this industry.

As per the European Chemical Industry Council, the demand and consumption of chemicals in Europe is anticipated to increase. Targeted investments in R&D for developing novel chemical-based products are likely to feed the proliferation of factories and other industrial units. Furthermore, the surging demand for chemicals is a consequence of increasing consumer spending. Employment in this sector is also expanding at a rapid rate, which in turn is expected to generate several growth opportunities. These factors are thus expected to drive the Coated Fabric Market Share in the forthcoming years.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

However, the Coated Fabric Market growth is likely to be hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic as lockdowns, social distancing, and trade restrictions have caused massive disturbances in the global supply chain networks. Production operations have slowed down as plants and factories are being forced to function with a reduced workforce. Together, these factors have shrunk the revenues of key players in this market, which will inevitably hamper investments in the market. Nonetheless, certain companies will also experience exponential growth owing to the escalating demand for packaged medical and pharmaceutical products, personal protective equipment, and packaged food & beverage items.

LIST OF KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:

SRF Limited

J K Texbond Pvt. Ltd.

Ajy Tech India Pvt. Ltd

B&V Membrane

Fothergill Group

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Low & Bonar

Sioen Industries NV

MarvelVinyls

Trelleborg

Bobet Group

CANADIAN GENERAL TOWER

Other Key Players

Research Methodology

The Coated Fabric Industry Outlook report offers an in-depth evaluation of the chemical industry and the demand drivers for chemicals by highlighting information on several aspects of the market, including drivers, trends, opportunities, and challenges. In addition to this, the report sheds light on the industry developments by key players, which are contributing to the expansion of this industry.

Information given in the research report pertains to different technological advancements introduced in recent years, which allows for a meticulous analysis of the industry and offers a more comprehensive understanding to the readers. These advancements will help companies to gain decisive advantage in the competitive landscape of the market. Companies are also adopting diverse strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. These strategies include: mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, and new product developments, among others.

The information has been gathered through primary and secondary sources, comprising of interviews from several industry experts and professionals. Secondary sources such as press releases, information from recognized institutes, and other collaterals have been utilized to holistically analyze the industry. Further, top-down and bottom-up approaches have also been employed to ensure 360-degree assessment.

Segmentation by Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

