Powered Agriculture Equipment – Global Market Outlook (2019 -2027)

Global Powered Agriculture Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019 to 2027.

Some of the key players profiled in the Powered Agriculture Equipment Market include JCB, AGCO, Alamo Group, ARGO, Art’s Way, Caterpillar, Claas Group, CNH Industrial, Escorts Group, Industry of Machinery and Tractors (IMT), Iseki & Company, John Deere, Kubota, Mahindra & Mahindra, Minsk Tractor Works, Mirrlees Blackstone, Rostselmash, Same Deutz-Fahr Group, SDF Group, and TAFE.

Rising demand for farm mechanization and favorable government initiatives are some of the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the lack of infrastructure in emerging economies is hampering the growth of the market.

Agricultural equipment and tools play a vital role in various functions according to consumer needs. Powered agriculture equipment replaces traditional methods due to highly innovative and advanced products.

Based on the product type, the tractors segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period as these tractors are the primary choice of almost every small and large scale farmers. The high scale of sale is associated with their multifunction, like transporting the product during rainy season considered as one of the big challenges, factors like this attracting the investor to invest in tractor market will boost the agriculture equipment market growth during the forecast period.

By geography, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the use of agricultural equipment and machinery has proven to be an effective way to increase food productivity. Additionally, countries such as India, China, and Indonesia, majorly promote agricultural production in the Asia Pacific region. In India, a large number of people are connected with the agriculture sector.

Product Types Covered:

• Tractors

• Sprayer/Self-propelled Sprayer

• Soil Preparation & Cultivation Equipment

• Seed Drill

• Planters

• Harvester

Applications Covered:

• Animal Husbandry

• Fishery Industry

• Forestry Industry

• Farming

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

