Second-generation Biofuels Market is Expected to Grow By Top Emerging Key Players: DowDuPont, DSM, Beta Renewables, Iogen, Abengoa Bioenergía, Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Aemetis, Amyris, Anhui BBCA Biochemical, BFT Bionic Fuel Technologies AG, BioGasol, BioMCN, BP Biofuels, Chemrec, Longlive, POET-DSM, GranBio, Fiberight

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Second-generation Biofuels Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Second-generation Biofuels market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Second-generation Biofuels market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Second-generation Biofuels market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

DowDuPont, DSM, Beta Renewables, Iogen, Abengoa Bioenergía, Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Aemetis, Amyris, Anhui BBCA Biochemical, BFT Bionic Fuel Technologies AG, BioGasol, BioMCN, BP Biofuels, Chemrec, Longlive, POET-DSM, GranBio, Fiberight Market Segment by Product Type: , Secondary Sources, Primary Sources Market Segment by Application: , Industrial Fuels, Transportation Fuels, Chemical Industry

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Second-generation Biofuels market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Second-generation Biofuels market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Second-generation Biofuels industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Second-generation Biofuels market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Second-generation Biofuels market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Second-generation Biofuels market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Second-generation Biofuels Market Overview

1.1 Second-generation Biofuels Product Overview

1.2 Second-generation Biofuels Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Secondary Sources

1.2.2 Primary Sources

1.3 Global Second-generation Biofuels Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Second-generation Biofuels Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Second-generation Biofuels Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Second-generation Biofuels Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Second-generation Biofuels Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Second-generation Biofuels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Second-generation Biofuels Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Second-generation Biofuels Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Second-generation Biofuels Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Second-generation Biofuels Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Second-generation Biofuels Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Second-generation Biofuels Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Second-generation Biofuels Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Second-generation Biofuels Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Second-generation Biofuels Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Second-generation Biofuels Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Second-generation Biofuels Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Second-generation Biofuels Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Second-generation Biofuels Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Second-generation Biofuels Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Second-generation Biofuels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Second-generation Biofuels Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Second-generation Biofuels Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Second-generation Biofuels as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Second-generation Biofuels Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Second-generation Biofuels Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Second-generation Biofuels Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Second-generation Biofuels Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Second-generation Biofuels Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Second-generation Biofuels Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Second-generation Biofuels Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Second-generation Biofuels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Second-generation Biofuels Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Second-generation Biofuels Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Second-generation Biofuels Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Second-generation Biofuels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Second-generation Biofuels Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Second-generation Biofuels Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Second-generation Biofuels Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Second-generation Biofuels Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Second-generation Biofuels Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Second-generation Biofuels Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Second-generation Biofuels Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Second-generation Biofuels Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Second-generation Biofuels Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Second-generation Biofuels Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Second-generation Biofuels by Application

4.1 Second-generation Biofuels Segment by Application

4.1.1 Industrial Fuels

4.1.2 Transportation Fuels

4.1.3 Chemical Industry

4.2 Global Second-generation Biofuels Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Second-generation Biofuels Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Second-generation Biofuels Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Second-generation Biofuels Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Second-generation Biofuels by Application

4.5.2 Europe Second-generation Biofuels by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Second-generation Biofuels by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Second-generation Biofuels by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Second-generation Biofuels by Application 5 North America Second-generation Biofuels Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Second-generation Biofuels Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Second-generation Biofuels Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Second-generation Biofuels Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Second-generation Biofuels Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Second-generation Biofuels Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Second-generation Biofuels Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Second-generation Biofuels Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Second-generation Biofuels Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Second-generation Biofuels Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Second-generation Biofuels Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Second-generation Biofuels Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Second-generation Biofuels Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Second-generation Biofuels Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Second-generation Biofuels Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Second-generation Biofuels Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Second-generation Biofuels Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Second-generation Biofuels Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Second-generation Biofuels Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Second-generation Biofuels Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Second-generation Biofuels Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Second-generation Biofuels Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Second-generation Biofuels Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Second-generation Biofuels Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Second-generation Biofuels Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Second-generation Biofuels Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Second-generation Biofuels Business

10.1 DowDuPont

10.1.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.1.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 DowDuPont Second-generation Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 DowDuPont Second-generation Biofuels Products Offered

10.1.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.2 DSM

10.2.1 DSM Corporation Information

10.2.2 DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 DSM Second-generation Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 DSM Recent Development

10.3 Beta Renewables

10.3.1 Beta Renewables Corporation Information

10.3.2 Beta Renewables Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Beta Renewables Second-generation Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Beta Renewables Second-generation Biofuels Products Offered

10.3.5 Beta Renewables Recent Development

10.4 Iogen

10.4.1 Iogen Corporation Information

10.4.2 Iogen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Iogen Second-generation Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Iogen Second-generation Biofuels Products Offered

10.4.5 Iogen Recent Development

10.5 Abengoa Bioenergía

10.5.1 Abengoa Bioenergía Corporation Information

10.5.2 Abengoa Bioenergía Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Abengoa Bioenergía Second-generation Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Abengoa Bioenergía Second-generation Biofuels Products Offered

10.5.5 Abengoa Bioenergía Recent Development

10.6 Alliance BioEnergy Plus

10.6.1 Alliance BioEnergy Plus Corporation Information

10.6.2 Alliance BioEnergy Plus Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Alliance BioEnergy Plus Second-generation Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Alliance BioEnergy Plus Second-generation Biofuels Products Offered

10.6.5 Alliance BioEnergy Plus Recent Development

10.7 Aemetis

10.7.1 Aemetis Corporation Information

10.7.2 Aemetis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Aemetis Second-generation Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Aemetis Second-generation Biofuels Products Offered

10.7.5 Aemetis Recent Development

10.8 Amyris

10.8.1 Amyris Corporation Information

10.8.2 Amyris Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Amyris Second-generation Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Amyris Second-generation Biofuels Products Offered

10.8.5 Amyris Recent Development

10.9 Anhui BBCA Biochemical

10.9.1 Anhui BBCA Biochemical Corporation Information

10.9.2 Anhui BBCA Biochemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Anhui BBCA Biochemical Second-generation Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Anhui BBCA Biochemical Second-generation Biofuels Products Offered

10.9.5 Anhui BBCA Biochemical Recent Development

10.10 BFT Bionic Fuel Technologies AG

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Second-generation Biofuels Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 BFT Bionic Fuel Technologies AG Second-generation Biofuels Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 BFT Bionic Fuel Technologies AG Recent Development

10.11 BioGasol

10.11.1 BioGasol Corporation Information

10.11.2 BioGasol Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 BioGasol Second-generation Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 BioGasol Second-generation Biofuels Products Offered

10.11.5 BioGasol Recent Development

10.12 BioMCN

10.12.1 BioMCN Corporation Information

10.12.2 BioMCN Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 BioMCN Second-generation Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 BioMCN Second-generation Biofuels Products Offered

10.12.5 BioMCN Recent Development

10.13 BP Biofuels

10.13.1 BP Biofuels Corporation Information

10.13.2 BP Biofuels Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 BP Biofuels Second-generation Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 BP Biofuels Second-generation Biofuels Products Offered

10.13.5 BP Biofuels Recent Development

10.14 Chemrec

10.14.1 Chemrec Corporation Information

10.14.2 Chemrec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Chemrec Second-generation Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Chemrec Second-generation Biofuels Products Offered

10.14.5 Chemrec Recent Development

10.15 Longlive

10.15.1 Longlive Corporation Information

10.15.2 Longlive Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Longlive Second-generation Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Longlive Second-generation Biofuels Products Offered

10.15.5 Longlive Recent Development

10.16 POET-DSM

10.16.1 POET-DSM Corporation Information

10.16.2 POET-DSM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 POET-DSM Second-generation Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 POET-DSM Second-generation Biofuels Products Offered

10.16.5 POET-DSM Recent Development

10.17 GranBio

10.17.1 GranBio Corporation Information

10.17.2 GranBio Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 GranBio Second-generation Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 GranBio Second-generation Biofuels Products Offered

10.17.5 GranBio Recent Development

10.18 Fiberight

10.18.1 Fiberight Corporation Information

10.18.2 Fiberight Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Fiberight Second-generation Biofuels Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Fiberight Second-generation Biofuels Products Offered

10.18.5 Fiberight Recent Development 11 Second-generation Biofuels Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Second-generation Biofuels Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Second-generation Biofuels Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

