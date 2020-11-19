Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market is Expected to Grow By Top Emerging Key Players: Panasonic(Sanyo), Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Sony, Wanxiang Group(A123), Hitachi, Tianjin Lishen, Hefei Guoxuan, LARGE, OptimumNano, DLG Electronics, Zhuoneng New Energy, CHAM BATTERY, Padre Electronic

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Panasonic(Sanyo), Samsung SDI, LG Chem, Sony, Wanxiang Group(A123), Hitachi, Tianjin Lishen, Hefei Guoxuan, LARGE, OptimumNano, DLG Electronics, Zhuoneng New Energy, CHAM BATTERY, Padre Electronic Market Segment by Product Type: , 14430, 14650, 17500, 18650, 18490, 22650, 26650, 32650 Market Segment by Application: , Power Banks, Laptop Battery Packs, Electric Vehicles, Flashlights, Cordless Power Tools, Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1626138/global-cylindrical-nmc-nca-battery-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1626138/global-cylindrical-nmc-nca-battery-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/769feea513c38db884ce4e2ea04ee21a,0,1,global-cylindrical-nmc-nca-battery-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Overview

1.1 Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Product Overview

1.2 Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 14430

1.2.2 14650

1.2.3 17500

1.2.4 18650

1.2.5 18490

1.2.6 22650

1.2.7 26650

1.2.8 32650

1.3 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery by Application

4.1 Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Segment by Application

4.1.1 Power Banks

4.1.2 Laptop Battery Packs

4.1.3 Electric Vehicles

4.1.4 Flashlights

4.1.5 Cordless Power Tools

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery by Application

4.5.2 Europe Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery by Application 5 North America Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Business

10.1 Panasonic(Sanyo)

10.1.1 Panasonic(Sanyo) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Panasonic(Sanyo) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Panasonic(Sanyo) Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Panasonic(Sanyo) Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Products Offered

10.1.5 Panasonic(Sanyo) Recent Development

10.2 Samsung SDI

10.2.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

10.2.2 Samsung SDI Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Samsung SDI Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Samsung SDI Recent Development

10.3 LG Chem

10.3.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.3.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 LG Chem Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 LG Chem Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Products Offered

10.3.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.4 Sony

10.4.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sony Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Sony Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sony Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Products Offered

10.4.5 Sony Recent Development

10.5 Wanxiang Group(A123)

10.5.1 Wanxiang Group(A123) Corporation Information

10.5.2 Wanxiang Group(A123) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Wanxiang Group(A123) Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Wanxiang Group(A123) Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Products Offered

10.5.5 Wanxiang Group(A123) Recent Development

10.6 Hitachi

10.6.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hitachi Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Hitachi Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Hitachi Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Products Offered

10.6.5 Hitachi Recent Development

10.7 Tianjin Lishen

10.7.1 Tianjin Lishen Corporation Information

10.7.2 Tianjin Lishen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Tianjin Lishen Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Tianjin Lishen Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Products Offered

10.7.5 Tianjin Lishen Recent Development

10.8 Hefei Guoxuan

10.8.1 Hefei Guoxuan Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hefei Guoxuan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Hefei Guoxuan Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Hefei Guoxuan Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Products Offered

10.8.5 Hefei Guoxuan Recent Development

10.9 LARGE

10.9.1 LARGE Corporation Information

10.9.2 LARGE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 LARGE Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 LARGE Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Products Offered

10.9.5 LARGE Recent Development

10.10 OptimumNano

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 OptimumNano Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 OptimumNano Recent Development

10.11 DLG Electronics

10.11.1 DLG Electronics Corporation Information

10.11.2 DLG Electronics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 DLG Electronics Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 DLG Electronics Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Products Offered

10.11.5 DLG Electronics Recent Development

10.12 Zhuoneng New Energy

10.12.1 Zhuoneng New Energy Corporation Information

10.12.2 Zhuoneng New Energy Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Zhuoneng New Energy Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Zhuoneng New Energy Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Products Offered

10.12.5 Zhuoneng New Energy Recent Development

10.13 CHAM BATTERY

10.13.1 CHAM BATTERY Corporation Information

10.13.2 CHAM BATTERY Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 CHAM BATTERY Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 CHAM BATTERY Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Products Offered

10.13.5 CHAM BATTERY Recent Development

10.14 Padre Electronic

10.14.1 Padre Electronic Corporation Information

10.14.2 Padre Electronic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Padre Electronic Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Padre Electronic Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Products Offered

10.14.5 Padre Electronic Recent Development 11 Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Cylindrical NMC/NCA Battery Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.